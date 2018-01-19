Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to wage quota battle

Hyderabad: Giving indications that TRS MPs would stall Parliament during the Budget Session over reservations, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the TRS will fight with the Central government to allow states to have their own reservation policies to suit their needs.

He said imposing a 50-per cent cap on reservations on all states was impractical.

“We will fight in Parliament. You will see how our MPs will wage a big battle in Parliament,” Mr Rao said.

He said Tamil Nadu was implementing 69 per cent reservations and Maharashtra 52 per cent. “What answer can I give my people when both the neighbouring states are allowed to implement quotas beyond 50 per cent,” he asked.

Mr Rao said 90 per cent of the population in the state was made up of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. “How can I do justice to these sections with 50 per cent cap on reservations? It is doing injustice to poorer and weaker sections from these communities,” Mr Rao said.

Mr Rao added, “Deman-ding quotas above the Supreme Court prescribed limit of 50 per cent is neither controversial nor contentious. By saying this, I am aware that I am not treading a dangerous path. Those who will not fall in line with my argument will be in danger and not KCR.”

The CM defended giving 12 per cent quota for Muslims which he said was not on religious grounds but for socio-economic reasons.

He said the TS legislation on the quota did not talk about Muslims. “It only talks about reservations based on socio-economic backwardness. It has been referred to the Centre for approval. If it is not approved, we will wage a battle with the Centre,” the Chief Minister stated.