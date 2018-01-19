search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Survey finds 31,000 offenders in Hyderabad, 12,500 from outside

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Last residing address of the offenders will be geo-tagged, which will help the foot patrol teams to track them.
Hyderabad police commissioner V.V. Srinivas Rao collects details during the Sakala Samagra Nerasthula Survey in Kacheguda Crossroads at the Sultan Bazar police limits on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
 Hyderabad police commissioner V.V. Srinivas Rao collects details during the Sakala Samagra Nerasthula Survey in Kacheguda Crossroads at the Sultan Bazar police limits on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: There are more than 31,000 known offenders living in Hyderabad city and 9,000 of them are committing offences outside the city, according to city police commissioner V.V. Srinivas Rao.

The figures were collected as part of the ‘Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey’ which began on Thursday. According to data collected so far, the city police commissionerate had more than 31,000 offenders who were natives of Hyderabad and involved in crime cases in the city. Apart from this, about 9,000 persons were natives of other districts who committed crimes in Hyderabad, while 3,500 persons from other states were involved in crimes here.

 

The city crime records bureau would categorise professional criminals based on the crimes they were involved in. The addresses were being incorporated on Google Maps for constant monitoring.

“The collection of data will help us in finding out the exact number of criminals at present. The same data will be updated in the TSCOP app for further use. Their last residing address will be geo-tagged, which will help us to track them by our foot patrol parties, motor-borne patrols, Blue Colts and the local police station staff on a regular basis,” officials said.

The survey would also benefit people who gave up crime and were leading a normal life, as focus would shift to some extent from them to active criminals from now on. The data also revealed that the south zone area, which covered the Old City, had about 10,240 criminals.

“Every criminal will be registered and physical verification will be done. We have collected their fingerprints too. There are more than 1,000 non-bailable warrants pending against some criminals from the past five years. This survey may help identify and segregate them,” said South Zone DCP V. Satyanarayana. 

Tags: hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana: Criminals’ survey flags off
Geo-tagging goes awry as 30 per cent Telangana thugs live outside


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Church decorated with Tagore motif inaugurated in West Bengal

The centre-piece in the church's sanctuary is an imposing banyan tree under which Jesus is seated in lotus position imparting his teaching and blessings to all. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's the trick to loading up on carbs without the weight gain

TV doctor Dr Michael Mosley found eating pasta and bread at dinnertime is better for your diet than toast in the morning. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Anand Mahindra gets massively trolled for tweet on Balakrishna's car-lifting scene

Anand Mahindra and Nandamuri Balakrishna.
 

Here’s how Donald Trump changed social media

According to the news article published, most of the tweets are brash, petulant, and aggressive and contain claims that are often untrue.
 

Cheap nose job begins leaking from woman's nose

The plastic surgeons at Natchaya Clinic removed the entire implant from her nose by pulling it out of the open wound. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ICC Awards 2017: Virat Kohli bags top honours; named ODI, Test captain

It was Kohli's second gong at the 2017 ICC Awards, with the 29-year-old also being named the ODI Player of the Year. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu to host first ever defence expo in April

Visitors take a look at the exhibition of defence production vendors during the Defence Industry Development Meet in the city on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Tamil Nadu goes to Centre with slew of Budget demands

Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam after placing wreath on the body of Sarath Babu, a medical student from TN who died in New Delhi, on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: SCB halts civic works due to paucity of funds

Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB)

Set up HAL unit in Salem: CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Def min Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman hands over three ToT agreements of DRDO to industry —one each for Army, Navy, Air Force — during the inaugural function of Defence Industry Development Meet for forging new partnership with industry for defence production at Kalaivanar Arangam, in the city on Thursday. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also seen. —DC

Tamil Nadu contributed most to Agni-5 missile: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami shares a lighter moment with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the inauguration of two-day ‘Defence Ministry Development Meet’ on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham