Navy's all-women crew onboard INSV Tarini crosses Cape Horn, makes country proud

New Delhi: The all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini has successfully crossed Cape Horn through the Drake Passage - the roughest stretch of water on the planet.

Taking to twitter, the Indian Navy tweeted: "Indian Tri-colours were hoisted with great Pride & josh onboard #INSVTarini as she crossed the Cape Horn (designated point by Lat/Long) Well Done #TeamTarini - we all are very proud of you."

Indian Tri-colours were hoisted with great Pride & josh onboard #INSVTarini as she crossed the Cape Horn (designated point by Lat/Long) Well Done #TeamTarini - we all are very proud of you pic.twitter.com/hf091F81oL — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 19, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the crew and said that he was proud of their accomplishment.

Wonderful news! Delighted that INSV Tarini has rounded Cape Horn in the last few hours. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/edmCvfecDN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2018

After the team, led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, crossed the Cape Horn, the Indian tri-colour was unfurled onboard INSV Tarini as per tradition.

The other members of the crew are Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and P Swathi, and Lieutenants Payal Gupta, Vijaya Devi and Aishwarya Boddapati.

These officers are part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama expedition, the first ever attempt by an all-women crew from India to sail around the globe.

The team had left India from Goa for their historic journey in September, 2017.