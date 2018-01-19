search on deccanchronicle.com
Money laundering case: After I-T raids, ED grills Karti Chidambaram for 11 hrs

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 10:28 am IST
CBI alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it.
 Karti Chidambaram was summoned by the agency to appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, was questioned for about 11 hours by officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the INX Media money laundering case on Thursday.

Official sources said Karti Chidambaram was asked a number of questions on his role in the case and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He arrived at the ED office here around 11:30 am and left after 10:30 pm.

Karti Chidambaram's authorised representative had met the IO of the case on the last two occasions and the central probe agency had then asked him to appear in person.

The central probe agency had registered a case against him and others in May last year.

It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in a CBI complaint, including Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

The ECIR was lodged under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The sources said that the ED is probing the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated in this case.

It was the ED which had provided information about the alleged illegal payments made by INX Media, based on which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed its FIR.

The CBI had also carried out searches at the homes and offices of Karti Chidambaram across four cities for allegedly receiving money from the media firm owned by the Mukerjeas to scuttle a tax probe.

The Chidambarams have denied all the charges made against them.

The CBI had filed the FIR against Karti Chidambaram and the Mukerjeas on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, receiving illegal gratification, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

The agency has alleged that Karti Chidambaram received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

The CBI has said it has also recovered vouchers of Rs. 10 lakh which were allegedly paid for the services.

These vouchers were issued in favour of Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm "indirectly" owned by Mr Karti, the CBI had alleged.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, after the CBI searches on May 16, had issued a strong statement in response to the raids, saying the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.

The FIPB approval was granted in "hundreds of cases", the senior Congress leader had said.

The CBI FIR was made out against Karti Chidambaram, his company Chess Management Services, the Mukerjeas (currently in jail on charges of murder of their daughter Sheena Bora), INX Media, Advantage Strategic Consulting Services and its director Padma Vishwanathan.

Last week, the ED had also searched the premises of Karti Chidambaram and those associated with him in a separate money laundering case pertaining to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

Tags: money laundering case, pmla, karti chidambaram, inx media, ed, cbi, p chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




