search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi best doctor to treat diseases that grips India: Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
He said PM has identified cleanliness, corruption, poverty, communalism, casteism, terrorism which are responsible for India's slow growth.
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not have an MBBS degree but he certainly is the 'best doctor' to treat the illnesses that plague the country. (Photo: File)
 Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not have an MBBS degree but he certainly is the 'best doctor' to treat the illnesses that plague the country. (Photo: File)

Panjim: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not have an MBBS degree but he certainly is the "best doctor" to treat the illnesses that plague the country.

The Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation made the remarks during the ongoing MRAI International Indian Metals Recycling Conference at Panjim in Goa.

 

"There were some other countries too which got Independence from the British rule in 1947. India, however, did not see the growth rate as it should have and that was because of six major diseases. No doubt, there has been development, but not at the speed which was desired of it," he told the conference.

Meghwal said cleanliness, corruption, poverty, communalism, casteism and terrorism are the six diseases, identified by the Prime Minister that gripped the country and are responsible for its slow pace of growth.

"Modiji has resolved to ensure the desired pace of growth for India," Meghwal said, adding that "Modiji is not an MBBS doctor but whatever diseases have gripped the country, he is the best doctor to treat them."

He has kept cleanliness on the top, this itself shows that the Prime Minister is concerned about the industry, Meghwal told the members of Metals Recycling Association of India (MRAI).

Meghwal asserted that "Mera Desh Badal Raha hai, Aage badh raha hai" (My country is changing, progressing) is not just a slogan but a reality about the transformation of the country.

He said visitors coming to India 3-4 years ago used to see a lot of garbage along the beaches, but today the situation has improved, "The slogan has changed the mindset of the people and today citizens are more conscious cleanliness."

MRAI President Sanjay Mehta requested for a policy for the metals recycling industry and removal of basic customs duty on imports of scrap.

"Introducing policy (for metal recycling industry) in India is very much needed. Initially, I am sure government will not put stringent norms and standards on recycling of scrap, but as we are a developing country, we expect the government to implement norms and standards at par with that existing in developed countries like the US, the UK and Europe, gradually," he said.

Ferrous and non-ferrous scrap trade is being hit in India as "at present GST on scrap trade is 18 per cent on all grades of metal scrap", he added.

The industry expressed hope that the government will take concrete steps to boost the recycling industry by removing 2.5 per cent customs duty on import of various grades of metal scrap in the upcoming Budget.

Tags: narendra modi, arjun ram meghwal, corruption, poverty, terrorism
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Florida to declare porn a public health risk

The move comes after a resolution was given overwhelming approval from the state House of Representatives committee on Thursday. (Representational Image)
 

Dead woman gives birth to stillborn ten days after she died

10 days after she had passed away, staff noticed that a dead baby had appeared between the legs of her lifeless body. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twinkle at Oxford: Hope ‘Padman’ is a movement where biology doesn’t embarass women

Screengrab from the video where Twinkle Khanna speaks about 'Padman'.
 

Razer’s smartphone-powered laptop could become a reality this year

The laptop dock concept provided a laptop-sized display and a keyboard along with 200GB of additional storage and additional power backup.
 

Google might ditch Android and ChromeOS for a standalone Fuchsia OS in the future

Fuchsia is also a big step for Google in that it’s the first operating system built on Google’s own kernel using Google’s own programming language.(image: ArsTechinca)
 

Samsung plans a true bezel-less display with no visible selfie camera, IR sensors

At first thought, this setup seems to be a better idea than the infamous notch arrangement of the Apple iPhone X. (Representative Image: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Never heard of India-sponsored terrorism in all my career: Ex-CIA chief

Petraeus headed International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in 2010-11 and was Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief from September 6, 2011 to November 9, 2012. (Photo: AP)

TRAI recommends introducing voice, data, video services for flyers

Telecom Department had sought views of TRAI in August 2017 over proposal to introduce voice, data and video services over Indian airspace for domestic, international and overflying flights. (Photo: File)

'Padmaavat' row: Senior lawyer Harish Salve gets open threat from Karni Sena

Senior lawyer Harish Salve who represented the producers of 'Padmaavat' in the Supreme Court has received open threat from the Rajput Karni Sena. (Photo: PTI | File)

Realise what’s in front of you, take action against Hafiz Saeed: India tells Pak

India has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for plotting the 2008 Mumbai attack. (Photo: ANI)

AAP has gone from 'India against Corruption' to 'I am corruption': BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Kejriwal's guilt on the issue was quite evident when he tried to keep the office of Parliamentary secretaries out of the list of office-of-profits in June 2015. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham