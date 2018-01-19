Centre not encouraging high-growth states, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “cooperative federalism” was being implemented only partially. The Centre had to devolve more funds and give more powers to states to make the country strong, he said.

Mr Rao found fault with the policy of the Centre and the Finance Commission to disincentivise states that had a good growth rate, saying, “Curtailing the growth of any state is curtailing the growth of country because a state’s wealth is the nation’s wealth.”

“I appreciate Mr Modi for increasing the Centre’s tax devolution to states from 30 to 42 per cent and for setting up NITI Aayog. But his slogan of “cooperative federalism” is yet to be fully implemented. He has to devolve more funds and powers to the states. If the states are not powerful, the country cannot be powerful,” Mr Rao told a conclave here.

Telangana model is superior: KCR

The ‘Telangana model’ was superior to any other like the one in Gujarat, with balanced development in all spheres, he said.

The Telangana model was all about achieving balanced growth in all sectors. “We devised TS-iPASS industrial approval policy to give fast-track industrial approvals without any graft. We are addressing the irrigation sector by taking up several mega projects. All these will contribute to all-round development of the state,” he said.

Mr Rao categorically said he had no plans to join national politics and his aim was to make Telangana state the No.1 in the country. The TRS would maintain equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP he said and dismissed reports that his proximity with Mr Modi would lead to alliance with NDA in the 2019 elections.

“The TRS will not join hands with any party. Some parties may come with us. We have no need to join hands with anyone,” he said.

Referring to his cordial relations with Mr Modi, Mr Rao said, “Any Chief Minister in the country has to maintain a constitutional, cordial relation with the Prime Minister. I am also doing that. There is nothing more attached to it.”