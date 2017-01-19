School bus-truck collision kills over 24 children in UP; PM condoles deaths

More than 24 children were killed when a school bus carrying them collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday.

Etah: More than 24 children were killed when a school bus carrying them collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmad said the school was open even though the district administration had issued an order to all the schools, instructing them to remain shut in view of the cold weather.

“School was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than 2 dozen children died,” the UP DGP said.

“Priority is to rescue trapped children. Rescue operation is underway. Strict action will be taken against the school,” he added.

The bus of J S Vidyaniketan was taking the students to school when it met with the accident, police said.

The victims were in the age group of 10-15 years. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of children in the mishap.

“Anguished by tragic accident in UP’s Etah . I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children,” Modi said. “I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” he added.