 LIVE !  :  While Virat Kohli-led India will want to wrap up the three-match series by winning the Cuttack ODI, Eoin Morgan and Co will have their task cut out as they aim to beat India to stay alive in the series. (Photo: BCCI) Live Cricket Score, India vs England 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Co aim to clinch series
 
Nation, Current Affairs

School bus-truck collision kills over 24 children in UP; PM condoles deaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 19, 2017, 11:28 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 12:26 pm IST
‘School was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than 2 dozen children died,’ the UP DGP said.
More than 24 children were killed when a school bus carrying them collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday.
 More than 24 children were killed when a school bus carrying them collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday.

Etah: More than 24 children were killed when a school bus carrying them collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmad said the school was open even though the district administration had issued an order to all the schools, instructing them to remain shut in view of the cold weather.

“School was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than 2 dozen children died,” the UP DGP said.

“Priority is to rescue trapped children. Rescue operation is underway. Strict action will be taken against the school,” he added.

The bus of J S Vidyaniketan was taking the students to school when it met with the accident, police said.

The victims were in the age group of 10-15 years. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of children in the mishap.

“Anguished by tragic accident in UP’s Etah . I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children,” Modi said. “I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” he added.

Tags: school bus, accident, collision
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gay prince on front line of India's war against AIDS

Manvendra Singh Gohil. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Live Cricket Score, India vs England 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Co aim to clinch series

While Virat Kohli-led India will want to wrap up the three-match series by winning the Cuttack ODI, Eoin Morgan and Co will have their task cut out as they aim to beat India to stay alive in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: A smartphone for power users

The Redmi Note 4 sports a Snapdragon 625 chipset with up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB storage, and powered by a 4100mAh battery.
 

Watch: Shahid-Kangana's steamy romance in Rangoon's new song 'Yeh Ishq Hai'

Stills from the song
 

iPhone bug crashes phone with rainbow emoji

A screen grab from the YouTube video explaining the iPhone bug.
 

Priyanka crowned favourite dramatic TV actress at People's Choice Awards!

Priyanka Chopra (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal collecting funds from militant groups: Sukhbir Singh Badal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

CM, not Governor, to hoist Tri-colour in Meghalaya on republic Day

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. (Photo: PTI

J&K: LeT commander Abu Musa killed in Bandipora encounter

(Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Haryana sisters ask Sushma for help in bringing back their mother from Oman

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)

Want to send a message that AP is a graft-free: Anti-Corruption Bureau

The DSP is notorious for arranging private settlements in the Guntur rural and Budampadu areas
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham