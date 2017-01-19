Telangana Budget is likely on February 17

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is likely to present its annual budget for financial 2017-18 on February 16 or 17. With the end of the winter session of the state legislature on Wednesday, the finance department has concentrated its efforts on the Budget preparation.

According to the tentative schedule, the budget session of the state legislature will start on February 15. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will address the joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council on the first day. The annual state bud-get will be presented by finance minister Etela Rajendar on February 16 or 17. Sources claim the budget would be presented on February 17.

Finance department principal secretary K. Rama Krishna Rao and special chief secretary planning department B.P. Acharya held discussions on the budget session and the presentation of annual budget on Wednesday.

The date will be decided by finance minister after consultation with the Chief Minister. As against the Rs 1.3 lakh crore budget of the current fiscal, the Budget for the next financial year could be around `1.5 lakh crore.