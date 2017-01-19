Nation, Current Affairs

Smriti Irani told Delhi University not to reveal educational information

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2017, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 2:48 am IST
The minister is accused of giving contradictory information in poll affidavits.
Union Textile minister Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)
 Union Textile minister Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid the row over her educational qualification, Union minister Smriti Irani had asked the Delhi University not to disclose it to an RTI applicant, the School of Open Learning has told the Central Information Commission.

The Commission has now directed the School of Open Learning (SoL) to produce before it all the records related to educational details of the Union textile minister.

A fresh show cause notice has been issued to the Central Public Information Officer of the DU for having failed to produce the records before the Commission as directed. Ms Irani’s degrees have been caught in a row after a petitioner alleged that she had given contradictory information in her affidavits filed before contesting elections in 2004, 2011 and 2014.

In her affidavit for April, 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Ms Irani had said she completed her BA in 1996 from DU (School of Correspondence as SoL was then called), whereas in another affidavit of July 11, 2011 to contest Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat, she said her highest educational qualification was B.Com Part I, a petitioner had alleged in a city court.

The matter was dismissed by the court on the ground that considerable time had lapsed in filing the complaint.

The issue is, however, still alive before the CIC where an applicant had filed an appeal, saying he was not given information about Ms Irani’s educational qualification by the SoL.

During a hearing, SoL’s Central Public Information Officer O.P. Tanwar said considering that it was a third party information he had consulted Irani about the disclosure. The petitioner had also asked for photocopies of her hall ticket and mark sheets, besides admission form with enrollment number, in case she enrolled herself for the course but did not obtain the degree.

The petitioner sought to know if the Union Minister was enrolled with the University in 2013 why did she not take any examination.

Tags: union minister smriti irani

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad police books Bollywood producer Karim Morani for rape, blackmail

Further details on the case are awaited.
 

Watch: Akshay says no to body double, jumps into raging Ganga for Jolly LLB 2

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Couple says having threesomes has made their marriage stronger

Jackie said the practice keeps her young and maintains trust (Photo: Facebook)
 

'I don't like tweeting': Donald Trump

Trump had said earlier that he has no plans to quit Twitter even after becoming US President this week. (Photo: AP)
 

Baba Ramdev challenges Olympic wrestler to wrestle him

The bout will take place ahead of second semifinal match between Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals. (Photo: PTI)
 

This 94-year-old grandma attends 10 gym classes every week

She loves meeting new people at the gym (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ready to contest in 2019 general elections: Lokesh

Nara Lokesh

Telangana Budget is likely on February 17

A file photo of Telangana Assembly (Photo: PTI)

Musaddilal Jewellers MD changed version thrice

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: ED takes over Gokul Bank & Bipin cases

(Representational Image) (Photo: PTI)

Panther caught in trap shifted to Tirupati zoo

The panther that was caught in a trap in Perumallapalli village in Bangarupalyam mandal on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham