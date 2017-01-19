 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: PTI) Live: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali continue to battle in Cuttack
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Not seeking NSG berth as gift but on non-proliferation record: India

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2017, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
China had said that Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) membership can't be a ‘farewell gift’ to India from US.
Representational Image
  Representational Image

New Delhi: India today hit back at China for its statement that Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) membership can't be a "farewell gift", saying it was not seeking the membership to the 48-nation grouping as gift but instead based on its non-proliferation record.

"India is not seeking NSG membership as a gift. India is seeking it on its non-proliferation record," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said at a briefing here.

"I, of course, cannot speak for other applicants," he said in an obvious reference to Pakistan, with questionable non-proliferation record, also making efforts to get into the NSG.

Earlier this week, China had strongly reacted to outgoing Obama administration's assertion that Beijing was an "outlier" in the efforts to make India a member of the elite nuclear club.

"Regarding India's application to the NSG, regarding non-NPT countries' admission to the NSG, we have made our position clear before so I will not repeat it," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying had told a media briefing.

"I just want to point out that NSG membership shall not be some kind of (a) farewell gift for countries to give to each other," Hua had said, reacting to remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Nisha Desai Biswal that "clearly there is one outlier that needs to be addressed and that is China".

China has been blocking India's NSG membership bid despite backing from majority members on the grounds that India is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT).

China is advocating a two-step approach for admission of countries which have not signed the NPT.

As per the new stand announced by Beijing, it first wants to find a solution that is applicable to the admission of all non-NPT countries followed by discussions on admitting specific nations.

Besides India, China is also interacting with Pakistan on the issue as Islamabad too applied for NSG membership after India.

Tags: india nsg membership, vikas swarup, nuclear suppliers group
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana: 230 Head constables given day off to watch Telugu film

Representational image
 

UK boss gives staff castle office, free beer, in-house cinema

Chris Morling, founder of Money.co.uk, spent 3 million pounds on renovation of his office with impressive designing by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

US: Man attempts to murder wife after he dreams that she is cheating on him

Archibald police say 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up Saturday convinced that his wife was unfaithful. (Representational Image)
 

Harshvardhan Kapoor claims Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in 2008

Diljit won the award for his performance in 'Udta Punjab,' while Harsh debuted in 'Mirzya'.
 

Twitter user claims new Rs 500 notes fade away in washing machine

It isn't clear how authentic these claims are (Photo: Twitter)
 

Only two buses for every 1000 people in India: report

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jallikattu stir keeps up pressure; TN CM stays put in Delhi, consults legal experts

Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana's Muslim quota proposal `low-level politics': VHP

VHP unit President M Ramaraju (Photo: Video grab)

‘No room for third party’: India on British Parliament debating J&K issue

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

LCA Tejas to make its debut at Republic Day parade

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas (Photo: PTI)

Terror funding: NIA scrutinising 5 bank accounts linked to Hurriyat's Geelani

Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham