Haryana sisters ask Sushma for help in bringing back their mother from Oman

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2017, 7:58 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 7:58 am IST
The EAM asked Indian Embassy in Muscat to 'file a case against the persons who indulged in human trafficking and ill-treated' her.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Two sisters on Wednesday sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in bringing back their mother who is stuck in Oman after being allegedly ill-treated by recruitment agents.

The women from Haryana sought her help through twitter.

Swaraj responding to their complaint asked Indian Embassy in Muscat to "file a case against the persons who indulged in human trafficking and ill-treated our national."

"@ProtectorGenGOI Pl take stringent action against this agent. We must take this to the logical conclusion./3 @Indemb_Muscat," Swaraj tweeted.

"The lady is in our shelter home. If possible please repatriate her," she asked Indian Ambassador in Oman.

Tags: human trafficking, sushma swaraj, oman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

