Surat: IT dept raids former tea seller's office, seizes Rs 400 crores cash

ANI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 8:10 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 8:17 am IST
ED also seized Rs 30 lakh, of which Rs 18 lakh were in new notes and 2.5 kg gold from the premises of a tailor in Mohali and Chandigarh.
 New notes of Rs 2000 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: PTI)

Surat (Gujarat): The Income Tax Department on Saturday raided the premises of city-based tea seller-turned-financier Kishore Bhaijyawala and seized cash worth approximately Rs 400 crores, including cash, bullion, jewellery and property papers from his possession.

The IT search was on on Bhajiyawala's premises by the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs. 30 lakh, of which Rs. 18 lakh were in new currency notes and 2.5 kg gold from the premises of a tailor in Mohali and Chandigarh.

