Several politicians have become beggars after demonetisation: Parrikar

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 8:33 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 8:34 am IST
He claimed that one of the politicians even suffered a heart attack and had to clarify that the attack had no relation to demonetisation.
 Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday claimed that several politicians have become beggars after the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Some people had made it their business to loot Goa. After the surgical strike by (Narendra) Modiji in which he demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, several politicians turned beggars," Parrikar said addressing BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally in Ponda constituency.

He claimed that one of the politicians even suffered a heart attack and had to clarify that the attack had no relation to the demonetisation.

"That politician went on sending messages to the people that his heart attack was not due to demonetisation," the Minister further claimed.

Parrikar said during his tenure as Goa chief minister some people had approached him with the fear that a bridge was not getting completed.

"There was one bridge in the state whose foundation stone was laid three times by earlier governments. When I became chief minister, I took up the work of constructing the bridge," he recalled.

"I announced that I will complete the bridge in six months but people did not believe me. Next day some people met me and said it is good that the bridge should be completed in time, but we had heard that the bridge is not getting completed as it requires 'narbali'," Parrikar said.

"I asked people to just stop thinking that way and said if they want they can sacrifice chicken," the Minister added.

Tags: manohar parrikar, demonetisation, politicians, goa polls
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

