Rahul Gandhi would have exposed PM if allowed to speak: Azad

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 9:25 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 9:27 am IST
Azad said that if there was nothing to hide, then why the government and the MPs of the ruling party did not allow Rahul Gandhi to speak.
 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that if Rahul Gandhi would have been allowed to speak in Parliament, the Prime Minister would have been "exposed".

"Well he (Rahul Gandhi) was not given the opportunity as he wanted to say something on the floor of the House. Had he been given the opportunity to speak in the Parliament, he (Prime Minister) would have been exposed," the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha told reporters in Jammu.

Azad said that if there was nothing to hide, then why the government and the MPs of the ruling party did not allow Rahul Gandhi to speak.

"(It was) because they did not want him (Prime Minister) to be exposed (by Rahul Gandhi)," Azad said. Azad, who is also the former chief minister of Jammu and

Kashmir, blamed the BJP for the five-month long unrest in the Valley, stating that BJP being part of the government did not go well with the people of the state.

"As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned we had warned the Prime Minister earlier that BJP government will not go well with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The situation which prevailed in Kashmir in the past five to six months, the main reason was the BJP forming the government in the state," Azad said.

On the issue of Robert Vadra's Bikaner land row, Azad said that the BJP government in order to hide its own failures was "befooling" the people of the country by raking up "non issues".

"Let me tell you whenever there has been an attack on the BJP or its corruption or misdoing (is exposed) they will try to divert the attention by saying this has happened and that has happened," he said.

On the Augusta Westland issue, Azad said, "Sometimes they raise Augusta. Same Augusta thing which was discussed for six hours in the Parliament and we had said about Augusta there was nothing and whatever deal was struck it was not concluded the government came to the conclusion that there was something fishy and it was the UPA government which initiated the CBI enquiry." 

Tags: ghulam nabi azad, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

