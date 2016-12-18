Panneerselvam to meet Modi, demand Bharat Ratna for Jaya; discuss Vardah

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, to discuss the damage caused by Cyclone Vardah.

The new Tamil Nadu CM will also hand over a letter to PM requesting him to confer the Bharat Ratna on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The state Cabinet had met on Saturday and decided to urge the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Jayalalithaa.

A resolution adopted by the Cabinet that met under the new Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam for the first time on Saturday, resolved to recommend to the Central government to present Bharat Ratna award to Jayalalithaa. Another resolution decided to rename the Bharat Ratna Dr MGR memorial as Bharat Ratna Dr. Puratchithalaivar MGR and Puratchithalaivi Amma Selvi J. Jayalalithaa memorial.

Also, DMK leader Trichy Siva had earlier spoken in Parliament and demanded that Rs 10,000 crore be released to Tamil Nadu to combat the impact of Cyclone Vardah. The Opposition party had asked Panneerselvam to visit Delhi to present the demand before the PM.