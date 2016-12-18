Nation, Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa's death suspicious: Sasikala Pushpa moves SC for CBI probe

Published Dec 18, 2016, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 7:01 pm IST
She said that Jaya's funeral photographs showed embalming marks and everything from her hospitalisation to her death was kept under wraps.
Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the death of J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)
 Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the death of J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe or a judicial investigation by an apex court judge into the death of J Jayalalithaa.

In her petition, Pushpa has alleged that Jayalalithaa's death was "suspicious" as her actual medical condition was not disclosed, no one was allowed to visit her, her funeral photographs showed embalming marks and everything from her hospitalisation to her death "was kept under wraps".

The Rajya Sabha MP has sought directions to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government and Apollo Hospital, where Jayalalithaa was hospitalised, to disclose details of her health report and treatment in a sealed cover to the apex court.

A similar plea was filed this week in the apex court by Tamil Nadu Telugu Yuva Sakthi claiming that doubts have been raised over the circumstances of the AIADMK leader's death and her medical reports needed to be examined by experts.

