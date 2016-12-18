Demonetisation: 'Stop whining' and 'start working', BJP to party workers

New Delhi: “Stop whining” and “start working” was the stern warning given to the BJP workers and leaders, who have been complaining about the adverse impact the government’s demonetisation move was having in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly polls.

Making it clear that there was “no going back now”, the party brass told the saffron functionaries that “instead of being critical of the Prime Minister’s decision, they should fan out to their respective constituencies and convince the electorates of the positive side of the demonetisation scheme,” sources said.

When asked about reports appearing in the social media that BJP chief Amit Shah “lost his cool” and was “angry when told by the party workers that the demonetisation scheme has backfired”, none of the BJP leaders wanted to speak on it.

A senior party functionary said, “We have been told to focus our energy on making the party win in UP instead of worrying about the impact (of demonetisation).”

Meanwhile, RSS affiliates Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, who criticised the government on demonetisation have been asked hold their fire.

The RSS top brass has reportedly asked the BMS and BKS leaders who were critical of the Narendra Modi government’s contentious decision “not to target the government at this juncture”.