 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: India cross 200, Rahul scores century
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre to set up single tribunal to look into all inter-state river disputes

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 12:51 pm IST
A decision to approve an amendment to the Inter-States Water Dispute Act was taken at the Union Cabinet's meeting held earlier this week.
Cauvery river basin. (Photo: File)
 Cauvery river basin. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to set up a single, permanent Tribunal to adjudicate all inter-state river water disputes subsuming existing tribunals, a step which is aimed at resolving grievances of states in a speedy manner.

Besides the Tribunal, the government has also proposed to float some benches by amending the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956 to look into disputes as and when required. Unlike the Tribunal, the benches will cease to exist once the disputes are resolved.

A decision to approve an amendment to the Act was taken at the Union Cabinet's meeting held earlier this week. The amendment is likely to be introduced in Parliament in its next session.

"There will be only one permanent Tribunal with retired Supreme Court judge as its chairperson. There will be benches formed as and when required. The benches though will be wound up once a dispute is resolve," Water Resources Ministry secretary Shashi Shekhar said.

Earlier, Shekhar said, water tribunals "took ages" to deliver final awards into disputes, where as the proposed Tribunal is expected to deliver its verdict during a span of three years.

Along with the Tribunal, the amendment proposes to set up Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC). The DRC, comprising experts and policy-makers, is proposed to handle disputes prior to the Tribunal.

"...whenever a state will request, the Centre will set up a DRC. We expect, most disputes will get resolved at the DRC's level itself. But if a state is not satisfied, it can approach the Tribunal," he added.

In order to give more teeth to the Tribunal, it is proposed that whenever it gives order, the verdict gets notified automatically. Until now, the government required to notify the awards, causing delay in its implementation.

As per the current provisions of the 1956 Act, a tribunal can be formed after a state government approaches Union Government with such request and the Centre is convinced of the need to form the tribunal.

At present, there are eight Tribunals including those on Cauvery, Mahadayi, Ravi and Beas, Vansadhara and Krishna rivers.

The present year saw party states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka (Cuavery basin), Goa-Karnataka-Maharashtra (Mahadayi) and also Odisha and Chhattisgarh (Mahanadi) sparring over sharing river water.

Tags: inter-state water disputes act, cauvery dispute, cauvery water management board
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter reacts to king of the ring Vijender Singh’s victory

Vijender Singh landed the winning blow in the third round. (Photo: PTI)
 

Michael Jackson’s look-alike is driving the internet insane

Sergio Cortes saya that he feels proud to be considred as best impersonator of the late King Of Pop. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Kajol joins Dhanush, Soundarya Rajinikanth on VIP 2 photoshoot

She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale,' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Ambassador Salman Khan launches BMC's Open Defecation Free drive

Salman Khan while speaking o the press and media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

I am keen to play Jayalalithaa madam: Ramya Krishnan

The viral poster
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: Students drowned in Periyar due to dried up river, no security

Data over the last decade shows that the water flow of River Periyar has reduced by over 60 per cent. (Photo: File)

Even if India goes 15-20% cashless, it will be an achievement: minister

Finance minister Arun Jaitley accompany his new deputies — Santosh Kumar Gangwar (centre) and Arjun Ram Meghwal (left) — as they proceed to the ministry to take charge as ministers of state for finance in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Rs 36 lakh in new notes recovered from Hyderabad apartment

New currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi would have exposed PM if allowed to speak: Azad

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cong, Left tear into govt after Lt Gen Bipin Rawat is appointed army chief

The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the Indian Army. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham