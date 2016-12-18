 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: Rahul, Nair put India in strong position
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Central team to visit Tamil Nadu next week to assess cyclone damage

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 4:12 pm IST
The team will be headed by Home Ministry's joint secretary Praveen Vashistha and includes senior officials from key ministries.
Representational Picture (Photo: AP)
 Representational Picture (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: An inter-ministerial team, headed by a Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, will visit Tamil Nadu next week to assess the damage caused by the massive cyclone Vardah that ravaged the state on December 12.

The team, headed by Praveen Vashistha, Joint Secretary (LWE), in the Home Ministry, will be accompanied by senior officials of Ministries of Finance, Agriculture, Rural Development, Industries, HRD etc., and visit different cyclone-hit districts of the state, official sources said.

The delegation will assess the damage caused by the cyclone to agriculture, industries, infrastructure and other sectors and submit its report to the central government.

On the basis of the report, the central government will fix the compensation amount and provide financial assistance to the state concerned, sources said.

At least 18 people were killed when cyclone Vardah hit Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on December 12.

The cyclone, that triggered strong winds of nearly 100 kmph, uprooted hundreds of trees and disrupted power supply lines besides land and air transport, throwing normal life out of gear. Around 13,000 people had to take shelter in 100 different locations to escape the fury of the massive cyclone.

Tags: cyclone vardah, relief and rehabilitation work
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bangladesh opens oldest jail for visitors to bring spotlight on history

The prison has borne witness to much of the country's brutal history (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Meet Afghanistan's first female rapper as she shuts down patriarchy

She is part of 143Band with her husband Diverse (Photo: Facebook)
 

For her parents, Kangana Ranaut was an 'unwanted' child

Kangana Ranaut
 

What's brewing? Aryan Khan's Instagram account deleted, fan pages pulled down

Aryan was widely followed for his unabashed party pictures and selfies.
 

'Frozen woman' mannequin fools police in New York

Police said the mannequin was extremely realistic, with real clothing, glasses, shoes, teeth and skin blemishes.(Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

World's smallest radio built from defects in diamonds

The radio uses tiny imperfections in diamonds called nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centres.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC seeks ban on anonymous contributions to parties above Rs 2k

Election Commission of India (Photo: PTI)

Explain why Bipin Rawat chosen army chief, says Congress; BJP hits back

The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the India Army. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Dalit student ragged, kidneys damaged; all 9 accused absconding

Avinash at Mother Hospital in Thrissur. (Photo: DC)

Panneerselvam to meet Modi, demand Bharat Ratna for Jaya; discuss Vardah

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: File)

Don't politicise Army chief's appointment, you ignored seniority too: BJP to Cong

File photo of BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham