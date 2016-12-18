CBI seeks Karnataka Chief Secretary's nod to grill top babus

Besides assets worth crores, the raid on the homes of the two officers led to the discovery of around Rs 2.5 crore in cash and high-end cars and two-wheelers.

Bengaluru: The CBI and Enforcement Directorate, which have seized unaccounted wealth from two government officers in recent raids, have written to Chief Secretary Subhas Chandra Khuntia for permission to quiz a couple of senior civil servants to help them with the investigation.

According to sources, the two officers who were raided, T.N. Chikkarayappa, managing director of Kaveri Niravai Nigam Limited and S.N. Jayachandra, chief project officer, State Highway Development Project, have during interrogation admitted to getting the help of a few IAS/IPS officers of Karnataka cadre in exchanging their old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes for the new Rs 2000 notes.

The two men have reportedly disclosed the names of some senior civil servants, who were part of the currency exchange scam. But the central investigative agencies need to take the consent of the state Chief Secretary to question IAS/IPS officers, say sources.

“Once the CS gives his permission, the investigative agencies may pick up some IAS/IPS officers for detailed questioning,” they added.

Both the CBI and ED are leaving no stone unturned to extract information from Mr Chikkarayappa and Mr Jayachandra, who it is claimed are close associates of CM Siddaramaiah and Public Works Minister Dr H.C Mahadevappa.

Mr Jayachandra, who was taken into custody by the CBI on Friday for five days, has been questioned closely by the agency regarding his political connections, reveal sources.