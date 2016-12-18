 LIVE !  :  Parthiv Patel. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: India look to post strong reply in Chennai
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Bipin Rawat best suited for army chief job, has great combat experience: Govt

ANI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 9:55 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 9:59 am IST
Rawat is also known for balanced approach towards soldiers, compassion and connect with society, said the government.
The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the Indian Army. (Photo: PTI)
 The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the Indian Army. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Lt General Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff, was found the best suited among current batch of candidates of Lt. Generals, to deal with emerging challenges, including a reorganized and restructured military force in the north, continuing terrorism and proxy war from the west, and the situation in the North-East.

According to Ministry of Defence (MoD) sources, Lt. Gen Rawat has tremendous hands on experience of serving in combat areas, and at various functional levels in the Indian Army over the last three decades.

He has handled various operational responsibilities in many areas, including along the LoC with Pakistan, the LAC with China, and in the North-East.

He is also known for his balanced approach towards soldiering, compassion, and connect with civil society.

His experience as GOC-in-C Southern Army Command in Mechanised Warfare has been focused towards the western borders, in coordination with the other two services.

Also, Air Marshal B.S. Dhanoa was appointed the next Chief of Air Staff. He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1978 and has served in various squadrons, and in the Intelligence Directorate of Air Headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Congress has slammed the Centre over the appointment of the new army chief, as the government overlooked a tradition of elevating senior-most officers as service chiefs.

The Congress asked why the Centre did not follow the seniority principle in appointing Lt Gen Rawat, the vice-chief in the army.

"Why has Seniority not been respected in Aptt.of Army Chief?Why have Lt Gen PRAVIN Bakshi & Lt Gen Mohamed Ali Hariz been superseded Mr PM?" questioned Congress leader Manish Tewari on Twitter.

Tags: bipin rawat, army chief, ministry of defence, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the Indian Army. (Photo: PTI)

Cong, Left tear into govt after Lt Gen Bipin Rawat is appointed army chief

The Congress asked why the Centre did not follow the seniority principle in appointing Lt Gen Rawat.
18 Dec 2016 8:54 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen promoting their upcoming film 'OK Jaanu' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya keep it casual while promoting OK Jaanu
Several celebrities were snapped as they made an apperance at various events on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Ram Charan, Pooja, other stars make a fashion statement
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were snapped at the South Scope Lifestyle Awards on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Rana, Amala up the style quotient at awards show
Malaika Arora Khan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rahul Khanna were snapped at the launch of a car in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Vidyut, Rahul look classy at event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambassador Salman Khan launches BMC's Open Defecation Free drive

Salman Khan while speaking o the press and media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

MP: Rs 1 crore deposited in labourer's account; bank says it's 'mistake'

Asaram Vishwakarma, the labourer, learnt about the fortune sitting in his account with the Bank of India branch when he received an Income Tax notice dated November 30, seeking explanation. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi would have exposed PM if allowed to speak: Azad

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cong, Left tear into govt after Lt Gen Bipin Rawat is appointed army chief

The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the Indian Army. (Photo: PTI)

Several politicians have become beggars after demonetisation: Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)

Surat: IT dept raids former tea seller's office, seizes Rs 400 crores cash

New notes of Rs 2000 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: PTI)

Four zonal officers of HMDA transferred

The four officials P. Krishna Murthy, G.V.R.R. Prasad, Satyanarayan and S. Umashankar were overseeing the demolition drive at various locations in the city.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham