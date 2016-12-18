Nation, Current Affairs

Average basic literacy rate of Muslims higher than other communities

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Dec 18, 2016, 3:44 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 3:50 am IST
The report said the share of Muslims in administrative services like IAS, IPS and IFS is also very negligible.
According to the report, the literacy rate among Muslims was 76.89 per cent as compared to state average of 66.46 per cent and national average of 74.04 per cent. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
Hyderabad: Muslims have an average basic literacy rate that is higher than in other communities in the state, and the national average. However, representation in government jobs is minimal.

According to the report by the G. Sudheer commission of inquiry on socio-economic and educational conditions of Muslims, only 19.2 per cent of Muslims were regular salaried employees and 16.4 per cent were self-employed in non-agriculture activities.

The report said the share of Muslims in administrative services like IAS, IPS and IFS is also very negligible. According to the report, the literacy rate among Muslims was 76.89 per cent as compared to state average of 66.46 per cent and national average of 74.04 per cent.

The literacy rate among Hindus was 64.64 per cent, Scheduled Castes 59 per cent and Scheduled Tribes 50 per cent. Even, the gender gap in literacy rate among Muslims was low (10.38 per cent) as compared to SCs (18.10 per cent), STs (20.10 per cent) and Hindus (18.12 per cent).

The report pointed out that Muslims in the state had a better urban-to-rural gap in terms of literacy when compared to other socio-religious categories. It also stated that enrolment of Muslim students was 11.5 per cent at school level but fell to around 5 per cent at the intermediate level. At the bachelor’s and masters’ degree levels the percentage of Muslim students was found to be very low.

Deputy statistical officer of Telangana planning department, G. Rajendera Kumar said Muslims preferred to be self-employed than opting for government jobs because of large family size and less exposure to technical jobs.

The report found the share of Muslims in administrative state services like IAS, IPS and IFS very negligible. Of the sanctioned strength of 340 All India Service posts in Telangana till April 2016, the number of Muslims is only 10; that is, 2.94 per cent. Muslim employees in the state formed a mere 7.36 per cent of the total employees and are mostly last cadre employees and very few are gazetted officers.

Tags: literacy rate, muslim community
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

