Telangana: Family of 6 commits suicide

Suryapet: As many as six members of a family committed suicide by allegedly consuming poison in the Mamillagadda area of Suryapet district in Telangana.

The bodies of the husband and the wife, along with four other family members, were found by the neighbours on Monday.

The family was suffering from severe financial difficulties, which could have been the reason behind the suicide, according to the police.

The police added that the people committed suicide on Saturday by consuming pesticide.

Further details are awaited.