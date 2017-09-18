Pakistan must stop terror for talks: Rajnath Singh in Telangana

D. Arvind, son of TRS MP D. Srinivas, felicitates Union home minister Rajnath Singh at Nizamabad. Mr Arvind joined the BJP at the event. (Photo: DC)

NIZAMABAD: Union home minister Rajnath Singh said there would be no talks with Pakistan as long as it tries to destabilise India by pushing in terrorists.

Speaking at a public meeting at the Polytechnic College Ground here to mark Telangana Liberation Day, Mr Singh said some people were suggesting that India should engage in talks with Pakistan.

“We are ready to talk to anyone. But Pakistan is unable to understand this. Till Pakistan does not stop its attempts to destabilise and weaken India by encouraging cross-border terrorism, holding talks with it has no meaning.”

Rajnath: Black time till liberation

“The government is determined to stop all sorts of destabilising activities in the country, he said, and alleged that Pakistan is violating ceasefire agreements.

Mr Singh said the Congress regime had witnessed huge scams but the Narendra Modi-led government had not faced a single corruption charge in the last three years.

Mr Singh appreciated the party’s Telangana state leaders for celebrating Liberation Day for the last two decades.

He said the period between August 15, 1947, and September 17, 1948, was “a black chapter in the Indian history” as some parts had remained under the Nizam’s rule even after Independence.

While Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel achieved political unification, Dr B.R. Ambedkar achieved social and constitutional unity, he said. “Today, we have to take a pledge that we will ensure that the country will not be divided on the lines of community, caste and language,” he said.