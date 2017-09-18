Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan must stop terror for talks: Rajnath Singh in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDRA PULLOOR
Published Sep 18, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 2:18 am IST
He said that India is no longer weak, and is emerging as a superpower that 'nobody would dare to challenge'.
D. Arvind, son of TRS MP D. Srinivas, felicitates Union home minister Rajnath Singh at Nizamabad. Mr Arvind joined the BJP at the event. (Photo: DC)
 D. Arvind, son of TRS MP D. Srinivas, felicitates Union home minister Rajnath Singh at Nizamabad. Mr Arvind joined the BJP at the event. (Photo: DC)

NIZAMABAD: Union home minister Rajnath Singh said there would be no talks with Pakistan as long as it tries to destabilise India by pushing in terrorists.

Speaking at a public meeting at the Polytechnic College Ground here to mark Telangana Liberation Day, Mr Singh said some people were suggesting that India should engage in talks with Pakistan.

“We are ready to talk to anyone. But Pakistan is unable to understand this. Till Pakistan does not stop its attempts to destabilise and weaken India by encouraging cross-border terrorism, holding talks with it has no meaning.”

Rajnath: Black time till liberation
“The government is determined to stop all sorts of destabilising activities in the country, he said, and alleged that Pakistan is violating ceasefire agreements. 

Mr Singh said the Congress regime had witnessed huge scams but the Narendra Modi-led government had not faced a single corruption charge in the last three years.

Mr Singh appreciated the party’s Telangana state leaders for celebrating Liberation Day for the last two decades. 

He said the period between August 15, 1947, and September 17, 1948, was “a black chapter in the Indian history” as some parts had remained under the Nizam’s rule even after Independence.

While Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel achieved political unification, Dr B.R. Ambedkar achieved social and constitutional unity, he said. “Today, we have to take a pledge that we will ensure that the country will not be divided on the lines of community, caste and language,” he said.

Tags: rajnath singh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Need more aggression against terror outfits: Rajnath to security forces


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Hardik Pandya foes from ‘ping pong’ to ‘boom boom’ against Australia

Hardik Pandya had a few tricks up his sleeve against the Aussies. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: The South Remembers! Chennai’s Chepauk’s rapturous applause for MS Dhoni

During his stint with Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had lead CSK to two IPL and one Champions League T20 titles. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

It was like a fatwa issued against me: Vivek on career lull after row with Salman

Vivek Oberoi had also publicly apologised to Salman Khan at an event, which was ignored by the latter.
 

Shocking footage shows snake swallowing another snake

Several snakes can swallow objects bigger than them (Photo: YouTube)
 

BWF Korean Open: PV Sindhu creates history, defeats Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu battled it out in an 84-minute match, to defeat Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya's all-round show inspires Team India

Hardik Pandya inspired India with both bat and ball, striking a blazing 83 while scalping 2 wickets for 28 runs. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Swachhta Hi Seva drive: Volunteers 'arrange' garbage for Alphons at India Gate

Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) and Electronics & Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam participating in a cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, organised by Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Russia eyes deal with Indian firms for joint development of MiG-29 K jets

Russian military aviation firm MiG on Sunday said it was not averse to the transfer of technology and joint development of MiG-29 K jets with Indian companies. (File photo)

AIADMK power tussle: Dhinakaran dares TN CM Palanisamy to resign

TTV Dhinakaran said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy should convene a meeting of party legislators after quitting office. (Photos: PTI)

German woman turns saviour to sick, abandoned cows in UP's Mathura

German-national Friederike take cares cows in Mathura Mathura: German-national Friederike, who takes care of about 1200 cows and calves, mostly injured, sick and abandoned, in Radha Kund, Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Kids deaths: Owner of firm that supplied oxygen to Gorakhpur hospital arrested

There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. In picture: Manish Bhandari, the proprietor of Pushpa Sales. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham