Note ban only harassed people, says Telangana Finance Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Note ban yielded nothing and had only troubled the people who were made to stand in long queues, says Etela.
Etela Rajender
 Etela Rajender

Hyderabad: Finance minister Etela Rajender on Sunday lashed out at demonetisation, saying it yielded nothing and had only troubled the people who were made to stand in long queues.

He told the general body of the Rajadhani Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd that it was expected to unearth lakhs of crores of rupees of black money. “When we analyse it today, it did not meet our expectations,” he said, citing the RBI report on the issue. It affected the cooperative sector, he said.

Elsewhere, at a meeting held to mark 70 years of the State Teachers’ Union, Mr Rajender said a clear gap is being witnessed between the education and behaviour of students, which was a matter of serious concern.

