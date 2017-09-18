Nation, Current Affairs

Not all are terrorists: Mamata Banerjee opposes Rohingya deportation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Sep 18, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
The TMC chief's observations came on a day the Centre told the SC that the Rohingyas pose a 'serious threat to national security' in India.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Vehemently opposing the Centre's stand against providing asylum to the Rohingyas in the country, the chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that all of them are not terrorists. Some of them, who have terror links, should be treated accordingly, she asserted at Nabanna, the state secretariat, while adding that those who are innocent should not suffer due to others.

The Trinamool Congress supremo's observations came on a day the Union Government told the Supreme Court that the Rohingyas pose a 'serious threat to national security' in India.

Mamata Banerjee said, "Seeking information from us the Centre has directed to prepare a list of the Rohingyas, the children, staying here. It has also instructed for their deportation. Our child commission however does not agree with it."

Expressing her sympathy for the Rohingyas she added, "I think all commoners are not terrorists. A few can be terrorists. The terrorists should be considered as the terrorists. There is a difference between the terrorists and the commoners. There may be some good and bad people in each community. But community is community. We can not compromise any terrorist activity with anybody else."

Banerjee noted, "If there are any terrorists, the goverment is there to take action against them. But the commoners should not suffer. It is a humanity. If the commoners suffer then the humanity will also suffer."

Her disagreement with the Centre on the issue came on the heels of her tweet supporting the Rohingyas.

"We do support the @UN appeal to help the Rohingya people. We believe that all commoners are not terrorists. We are really concerned," she tweeted on September 15 evening.

Tags: mamata banerjee, rohingyas, trinamool congress, central governement
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From cricket field to airports – Mahendra Singh Dhoni can sleep anywhere

Mahendra Singh Dhoni found a rather unique way of waiting for his flight. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 

Video: Footage of Telangana women fighting over sarees goes viral

A female constable tried to intervene but her attempts were in vain (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets special plaudits from Sachin Tendulkar for unique record

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became only the fourth Indian cricketer to score a century of 50s in international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shekhar Suman takes dig at Kangana yet again after Simran’s box office performance

While Aditya Pancholi went all out against Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman had a subtle reaction.
 

Muslim girl who won Gita chanting competition forced to change school by clerics

A local cleric backed the decision alleging the children were forced to read the Gita (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn Maxwell take stunning catches in India vs Australia ODI

sprit Bumrah and Glenn Maxwell took stunning catches for their respective teams in the first ODI on Sunday. (Photo: PTI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drinking liquor in public places to be banned soon in Goa

Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Swachhta Hi Seva drive: Volunteers 'arrange' garbage for Alphons at India Gate

Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) and Electronics & Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam participating in a cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, organised by Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Russia eyes deal with Indian firms for joint development of MiG-29 K jets

Russian military aviation firm MiG on Sunday said it was not averse to the transfer of technology and joint development of MiG-29 K jets with Indian companies. (File photo)

AIADMK power tussle: Dhinakaran dares TN CM Palanisamy to resign

TTV Dhinakaran said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy should convene a meeting of party legislators after quitting office. (Photos: PTI)

German woman turns saviour to sick, abandoned cows in UP's Mathura

German-national Friederike take cares cows in Mathura Mathura: German-national Friederike, who takes care of about 1200 cows and calves, mostly injured, sick and abandoned, in Radha Kund, Mathura. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham