Nation, Current Affairs

Gurgaon: Ryan International School reopens, parents, students apprehensive

ANI
Published Sep 18, 2017, 9:57 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 9:58 am IST
Fear was palpable among students and their parents as they came out in large numbers to drop their children off at the school.
Parents of students studying in Ryan International School, Bhondsi were also reluctant to leave their children alone at the school. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Parents of students studying in Ryan International School, Bhondsi were also reluctant to leave their children alone at the school. (Photo: File | PTI)

Gurgaon: The Bhondsi Branch of Ryan International School, Gurugram reopened on Monday, a week after it was shut down after the brutal murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur within the school premises.

Fear was palpable among students and their parents as they came out in large numbers to drop their children off at the school.

Read: Gurgaon: Boy, 7, found brutally murdered in school toilet

Students expressed their shock over the incident and said it was not expected of a renowned school like Ryan International.

"I did not want to come back to school after hearing of the murder, but government has promised to provide protection, so I have faith," said, Arijit Choudhary, an eighth standard student.

Prakhar Sharma, studying in first standard, also expressed concern for her younger brother, saying "More than myself, I fear for my younger brother; he goes to the washroom alone."

Parents were also reluctant to leave their children alone at the school.

One of the parents said she especially came to ensure the security status of the school before leaving her child.

Read: Bus conductor arrested for 7-year-old's murder in top Gurgaon school

Some parents also suggested that strict security measures must be taken by the school authorities so that such incident is not repeated.

"Background check of staff should be done thoroughly and only educated people should be recruited in schools," one of the parents said. 

On September 8, seven-year-old Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurgaon, with his throat slit.

Tags: ryan international school, school reopens, pradyuman thakur murder
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What’s up with WhatsApp?

WhatsApp business messages will be identified by a green tick mark.
 

New technology could reinvent air conditioning

SkyCool’s earlier prototype panel at the company’s headquarters in Burlingame, California.
 

Nokia 9 leak reveals dual-lens Zeiss camera, fingerprint reader on back

Leaked image of Nokia 9 (Photo: Baidu/Nokiapoweruser.com)
 

Steve Ballmer starts new company that sucks data from government

‘The production of census data is super-important. I will certainly be an advocate for that.’ — Steve Ballmer
 

Apple’s pre-diwali gift: iPhone 8, 8 Plus launch in India on Sept 29

Apple iPhone 8 ad 8 Plus (Photo: Apple)
 

Watch: Hardik Pandya foes from ‘ping pong’ to ‘boom boom’ against Australia

Hardik Pandya had a few tricks up his sleeve against the Aussies. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Swachhta Hi Seva drive: Volunteers 'arrange' garbage for Alphons at India Gate

Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) and Electronics & Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam participating in a cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, organised by Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Russia eyes deal with Indian firms for joint development of MiG-29 K jets

Russian military aviation firm MiG on Sunday said it was not averse to the transfer of technology and joint development of MiG-29 K jets with Indian companies. (File photo)

AIADMK power tussle: Dhinakaran dares TN CM Palanisamy to resign

TTV Dhinakaran said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy should convene a meeting of party legislators after quitting office. (Photos: PTI)

German woman turns saviour to sick, abandoned cows in UP's Mathura

German-national Friederike take cares cows in Mathura Mathura: German-national Friederike, who takes care of about 1200 cows and calves, mostly injured, sick and abandoned, in Radha Kund, Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Kids deaths: Owner of firm that supplied oxygen to Gorakhpur hospital arrested

There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. In picture: Manish Bhandari, the proprietor of Pushpa Sales. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham