Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests al-Qaeda operative Shomon Haq

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2017, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
Shomon Haq was arrested from Vikas Marg on Sunday evening.
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests al-Qaeda operative Shomon Haq from Vikas Marg on Sunday evening. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Delhi Police Special Cell arrests al-Qaeda operative Shomon Haq from Vikas Marg on Sunday evening. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell arrested al-Qaeda operative Shomon Haq from Vikas Marg on Sunday evening.

Shomon Haq, 27, was arrested following a tip-off by Delhi Police's Special Cell, an official said.

Haq's interrogation is underway and further details are awaited, he added.

In August, two men with suspected links to the terror outfit were arrested in two separate cases.

On August 9, the Special Cell had arrested 29-year-old Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali after he was deported from Saudi Arabia.

On August 1, 25-year-old Raja-ul-Ahmed was arrested following a tip-off from the West Bengal Police. 

With inputs from PTI.

Tags: delhi police special cell, al-qaeda operative, shomon haq
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




