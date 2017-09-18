Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Teen’s head severed in joyride accident

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2017, 6:37 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 10:05 am IST
His two friends, racing in 2 other cars, escape.
The mangled remains of Skoda and Innova cars on Hosur Road. (Photo: DC)
 The mangled remains of Skoda and Innova cars on Hosur Road. (Photo: DC)

BENGALURU: A joyride by three minor boys turned tragic when one of them died after they brushed against each others’ cars, while driving at over 140 kmph on the Elevated Flyover on Hosur Road in the early hours of Sunday. Two other teenagers had a miraculous escape. The head of the deceased boy severed from his body due to the impact. The police have booked the two boys and fathers of all the three for negligence.

The deceased, Arfan, 17, was the son of businessman Saleem, while those who escaped unhurt are Srinivas and Anirudh, both 16 years old. Both Srinivas’s father Govindaraju and Anirudh's father Krishamurthy are said to be IT professionals in reputed companies. Arfan and Srinivas were classmates and studying at an international school. They were residents of Devarachikkanahalli, while their friend Anirudh is a resident of HSR Layout.

According to the police, the trio used to go on joyrides often. On Sunday too, the boys took out their cars - Innova, Swift Dzire and Skoda - without the knowledge of their parents and went on a drive around 12.30 am. From 1 am till 2.30 am, they reportedly went around 10 rounds on the Madiwala and Electronic City Flyover. Around 2.45 pm, they were speeding on Hosur Road Elevated Flyover. It is said that they hit 140-plus kmph speed when the accident occurred.

"While coming down from the Elevated Flyover at Roopena Agrahara, all three cars brushed against each other and they lost control as they were at high speeds. The Skoda car, which Arfan was driving, hit the median on the left side of road. Due to the impact, his head snapped from his body and he died instantly. The Innova veered to the right, jumped over a two feet median and hit a milk van coming on the opposite side. Miraculously the teenager survived unharmed, but the canter overturned and its axle broke. Its driver and cleaner too escaped with minor injuries," the police said.

It is learnt that the boys had told their parents that they were going to meet friends to discuss about their studies and left in cars without informing the parents. It is learnt that they had gone on such drives in early morning hours with more of their schoolmates earlier as well, the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Hitendra, DCP Abhishek Goyal and other senior officers visited the spot. A case is registered in the Madiwala police station.

Tags: hosur road, elevated flyover
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What’s up with WhatsApp?

WhatsApp business messages will be identified by a green tick mark.
 

New technology could reinvent air conditioning

SkyCool’s earlier prototype panel at the company’s headquarters in Burlingame, California.
 

Nokia 9 leak reveals dual-lens Zeiss camera, fingerprint reader on back

Leaked image of Nokia 9 (Photo: Baidu/Nokiapoweruser.com)
 

Steve Ballmer starts new company that sucks data from government

‘The production of census data is super-important. I will certainly be an advocate for that.’ — Steve Ballmer
 

Apple’s pre-diwali gift: iPhone 8, 8 Plus launch in India on Sept 29

Apple iPhone 8 ad 8 Plus (Photo: Apple)
 

Watch: Hardik Pandya foes from ‘ping pong’ to ‘boom boom’ against Australia

Hardik Pandya had a few tricks up his sleeve against the Aussies. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Swachhta Hi Seva drive: Volunteers 'arrange' garbage for Alphons at India Gate

Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) and Electronics & Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam participating in a cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, organised by Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Russia eyes deal with Indian firms for joint development of MiG-29 K jets

Russian military aviation firm MiG on Sunday said it was not averse to the transfer of technology and joint development of MiG-29 K jets with Indian companies. (File photo)

AIADMK power tussle: Dhinakaran dares TN CM Palanisamy to resign

TTV Dhinakaran said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy should convene a meeting of party legislators after quitting office. (Photos: PTI)

German woman turns saviour to sick, abandoned cows in UP's Mathura

German-national Friederike take cares cows in Mathura Mathura: German-national Friederike, who takes care of about 1200 cows and calves, mostly injured, sick and abandoned, in Radha Kund, Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Kids deaths: Owner of firm that supplied oxygen to Gorakhpur hospital arrested

There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. In picture: Manish Bhandari, the proprietor of Pushpa Sales. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham