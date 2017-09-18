Bengaluru: Teen’s head severed in joyride accident

BENGALURU: A joyride by three minor boys turned tragic when one of them died after they brushed against each others’ cars, while driving at over 140 kmph on the Elevated Flyover on Hosur Road in the early hours of Sunday. Two other teenagers had a miraculous escape. The head of the deceased boy severed from his body due to the impact. The police have booked the two boys and fathers of all the three for negligence.

The deceased, Arfan, 17, was the son of businessman Saleem, while those who escaped unhurt are Srinivas and Anirudh, both 16 years old. Both Srinivas’s father Govindaraju and Anirudh's father Krishamurthy are said to be IT professionals in reputed companies. Arfan and Srinivas were classmates and studying at an international school. They were residents of Devarachikkanahalli, while their friend Anirudh is a resident of HSR Layout.

According to the police, the trio used to go on joyrides often. On Sunday too, the boys took out their cars - Innova, Swift Dzire and Skoda - without the knowledge of their parents and went on a drive around 12.30 am. From 1 am till 2.30 am, they reportedly went around 10 rounds on the Madiwala and Electronic City Flyover. Around 2.45 pm, they were speeding on Hosur Road Elevated Flyover. It is said that they hit 140-plus kmph speed when the accident occurred.

"While coming down from the Elevated Flyover at Roopena Agrahara, all three cars brushed against each other and they lost control as they were at high speeds. The Skoda car, which Arfan was driving, hit the median on the left side of road. Due to the impact, his head snapped from his body and he died instantly. The Innova veered to the right, jumped over a two feet median and hit a milk van coming on the opposite side. Miraculously the teenager survived unharmed, but the canter overturned and its axle broke. Its driver and cleaner too escaped with minor injuries," the police said.

It is learnt that the boys had told their parents that they were going to meet friends to discuss about their studies and left in cars without informing the parents. It is learnt that they had gone on such drives in early morning hours with more of their schoolmates earlier as well, the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Hitendra, DCP Abhishek Goyal and other senior officers visited the spot. A case is registered in the Madiwala police station.