Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2019 New education policy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New education policy reflects ‘indianness’: RSS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 18, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Mr Bhagwat, was addressing an event “Siksha main Bhartiyata,” organised by Sangh Parivar.
Mohan Bhagwat
 Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday advocated reflection of Indian ethos in the education system and hoped that the draft New Education Policy would reflect the “Indianness” as a proper education helps in developing an individual into a “self respecting,” “self sufficient” and an “independent” being. Mr Bhagwat said while the education system should reflect the ethos of a country, the Bhartiyata (Indianness) in the education system should also reflect the diversities of the country.

Mr Bhagwat, was addressing an event “Siksha main Bhartiyata,” organised by Sangh Parivar.

 

...
Tags: mohan bhagwat


Latest From Nation

Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi

Kalburgi murder: Chargesheet filed

JD(S) logo

JD(S) to implode? 12 angry MLAs ready to join BJP

The Disaster Prediction Centre of the state cannot remain dependent solely on weather predictions of the IMD, but should also seek varied field data from the revenue departments of every revenue village.

Deforestation, encroachment put the entire Western Ghats at risk: Expert

R.V. Deshpande

Wake up now, fight climate change: RV Deshpande



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dugarajapatnam port not possible

Adala Prabhakar Reddy

GVMC demolishes TD ex-MLA’s building

The former MLA defended that he got a stay order from the court, but the GVMC officials have not been taking the court orders and demolished the building.

Why fear use of drones, asks ambati

Ambati Rambabu

List out infrastructural facilities: Madras high court

Madras high court.

Polavaram authority asks Andhra Pradesh to rethink retendering

PPA CEO R.K. Jain on Friday wrote to State Secretary of the Water Resources Department and said that there is not enough ground for pre-closure of the tenders and re-tendering of works.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham