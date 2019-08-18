Botched eye surgery leaves 11 blind in Madhya Pradesh

The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the victims of botched surgery.

Bhopal: At least eleven people, all aged over 60 years, who had undergone free cataract removal surgery in a specialised hospital in district headquarters of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, have complained of losing their vision completely.

The state government on Saturday constituted an eight-member team to probe into the botched surgery while cancelling the license of the Indore Eye Hospital, where the patients had undergone eye surgery under National Blindness Prevention Programme.

All total 14 patients were admitted in the hospital for cataract removal surgery on August 7 and had undergone operation the next day. “Eleven out of 14

patients who underwent eye surgery got infected. There are chances of restoring their eyesight. Some of them have even reported that their eyesight has started improving. We have submitted a report to the state government in this regard,” the hospital authorities said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer of Indore district Praveen Jadia said the patients

have been shifted to other hospitals and specialists from Chennai have been roped in to treat them.

The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to

the victims of botched surgery.