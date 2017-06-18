Stalin's desparate bid for CM's post to end up as dream: TN Finance Minister

Chennai: AIADMK Amma senior leader and Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar on Sunday ridiculed DMK working president MK Stalin for targeting the ruling party on various issues, saying his 'desperate' effort to become Chief Minister would end up as a pipe dream.

"Stalin is spending sleepless nights, dreaming of becoming Chief Minister," he said.

Stating that the Leader of the Opposition was "desperate" to become CM by trying to use using whatever tiny opportunity that came his way, he said "for sure Stalin's dream will never come true and it will end up as a pipe dream."

DMK has stepped up its attack on the ruling AIADMK Amma regime by seeking its dismissal on the alleged horse-trading of ruling party legislators.

The main opposition party has also intensified its attack on the Palanisamy government on a host of other issues as well.

Hitting out at DMK for the behaviour of its MLAs on February 18 last when the trust vote was taken up in the Assembly, the Minister said people despised the main opposition party for it.