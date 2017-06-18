 LIVE !  :  Jasprit Bumrah overstepped as Fakhar Zaman edged one to MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan final: Fakhar, Azhar trouble India
 LIVE !  :  Kidambi Srikanth will be looking for his first Indonesia Open Superseries victory against Kazumasa Sakai in the final. (Photo: AP) Live| Indonesia Open final: Kidambi Srikanth defeats Kazumasa Sakai in straight games
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Only needy farmers to benefit from loan waiver scheme: Maharashtra CM

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Farmers who are financially better off and professionals and government employees also into farming will be left out of the scheme.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will ensure with the help of a digital platform that only needy farmers benefit from its loan waiver scheme, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Fadnavis said his dispensation took the decision in view of "the big scam" which occurred in Maharashtra after the then UPA government at the Centre wrote off debts in 2008, which, he said, deprived distressed peasants of the benefits intended for them.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said the state government had formed a joint committee which would work out within a week conditions to ensure who should benefit from the waiver.

He suggested that farmers who were financially better off and professionals and government employees also into farming be left out of the scheme.

Fadnavis observed the waiver -- announced on June 11 after a widespread farmers' agitation -- would further stress the debt-ridden state, as his government would require to raise Rs 25,000 crore or more for this.

"But it can be managed," he said at a recent interaction organised by BJP's 'Good Governance' department here.

He said implementing the relief measure would "take some time" and added the government might create "some financing instrument" to tackle the situation after the waiver.

Fadnavis also said decisions by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh to waive farmers' loans in their states led Maharashtra peasants to demand similar relief, which prompted his dispensation to announce the waiver.

He ruled out speculation that the move would cause prices to rise in the state and elsewhere.

"There was a big scam when loans were waived in 2008 in Maharashtra. The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) gave a very critical report on it, noting small farmers had not benefited, while the big ones looted money. So our biggest
challenge now is to avoid such cases," he said.

Only farmers who needed the relief should benefit from it, he stressed.

Fadnavis praised his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N Chandrababu Naidu, for doing a "good job" in using a digital platform to eliminate duplication of bank accounts after the AP government wrote off farmers' debts in the southern state.

"We are thinking of adopting such model. A decision will be taken at a cabinet meeting this month," he added.

Fadnavis, however, stressed that loan waiver was "not the ultimate solution" to end the miseries of farmers. Ensuring capital investment in the agriculture sector was a "challenge" before his government, he said.

The government was constructing one lakh farm ponds, digging as many wells and had embraced drip irrigation as part of such investments, he said, adding that the state government had invested Rs 25,000 crore in the agriculture sector.

"The challenge will be to keep doing this on a sustained level notwithstanding the loan waiver," he said.

To a question, Fadnavis said "some" political parties tried to spread violence from behind the scene when the farmers' stir was on.

"If you look at the FIRs filed in places where violence was reported (during the stir), it is not the farmers, but political leaders who have been named," he said.

Tags: chief minister devendra fadnavis, loan waiver scheme
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Witty bar sign trying to deal with rude customers wins the internet

The sign was shared on Reddit (Photo: YouTube/Reddit)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Sourav Ganguly surrounded by Pakistan fans; video

A video has gone viral showing some of the Pakistani fans going overboard and heckling Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)
 

On demand: Library of Trump's 'popular' tweets opens in New York

The library, which will remain open till June 18, is close to Trump Tower, local media reports said. (Photo: AFP)
 

LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan final: Fakhar, Azhar trouble India

Jasprit Bumrah overstepped as Fakhar Zaman edged one to MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)
 

Revealed! After Salman’s Tubelight, SRK to do another cameo in Jagga Jasoos

Shah Rukh Khan
 

ICC Champions Trophy final, India vs Pakistan: Players to watch out for

Team India captain Virat Kohli will look to defend the Champions Trophy title when they meet Pakistan in the final. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RK Nagar bypolls bribery: EC directs FIR against Dhinakaran, Palanisamy

The April 12 by-polls were cancelled by the ECI after the Income Tax officials alleged that the Sasikala faction paid Rs. 89 crore to voters to buy support for its candidate Dinakaran. (Photo: PTI)

Bobbitising case: Police move court for lie detector test on victim

The court is presently hearing a bail plea of the swami.(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Woman, niece killed as tractor hits scooty in AP

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Farmers offer 33,000 acre land for Andhra Pradesh capital at Amravati

Last month, the Andhra Pradesh government had inked a pact with Singapore for developing 6.84 km at capital Amaravati as startup area in phases. (Representational Image)

Militants shot dead civilian in Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

Security personnel stands guard in Srinagar, Kashmir. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham