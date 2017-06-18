No card, only hard cash for President nomination in Digital India

The presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes is on July 20. (Photo:

New Delhi: Despite Centre’s push for digital payments post demonetisation, candidates who wish to be president have to pay Rs 15,000 in cash. Under the rules, candidates have to deposit the amount with the returning officer while filing their nomination papers for the post.

A bank official sitting there would count and check the notes, sources said. The candidate can also deposit the cash at the Reserve Bank of India, enclosing the receipt with the nomination papers.

The sources said candidates were not allowed to make payments digitally or by cheque. So far, 15 people had filed their papers for the top constitutional post. Seven of them were disqualified because of lack of proper documents.

The remaining candidates were also liable to be rejected at the time of scrutiny for none had the signatures of 50 proposers and as many seconders from the list of electors –essential for a valid nomination.

Elected members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and of state legislative assemblies are the electors.

The presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes is on July 20.