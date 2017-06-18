Human shield not the operating procedure: Army chief Bipin Rawat

Hyderabad: Chief of Army Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat has said that the Army would ensure the human rights of the people of Kashmir were not violated. Gen. Rawat was in the city for the combined graduation parade of the Indian Air Force.

Commenting on Major Leetul Gogoi, who had tied a man to a jeep purportedly as a shield against stone-pelters, Gen. Rawat said this would not be standard operating procedure.

“You should not look at the Jammu and Kashmir situation from the perspective of what is being projected. Let me tell you the security forces and all other agencies are doing a great job to bring the situation under control,” he said. Gen. Rawat was in the city for the combined graduation parade of the Indian Air Force.

He said “misinformation and disinformation was being spread among the people of Jammu and Kashmir which was causing trouble and possibly compelling some of the younger generation to take up arms.”

“I am quite sure of some of the young people who should have books and computers in their hands and preparing for exams to get into IITs and IIMs will soon be brought on the right side of the fence. They themselves will understand that they are not taking the right path. I am quite confident the situation will be brought under control,” Gen. Rawat said.

“But we are concerned about human rights and we make sure rights of people are not violated,” he said.

“The Army has a very good human rights record. The armed forces have stringent rules of engagement and are trained to handle situations where children and women are involved. Harsh measures are never used. We are an Army that believes strongly in human rights. The Indian armed forces belong to the people. We are the people’s armed forces. Therefore, the army is for the people. We have been called upon to do a particular task by the government. Because they do feel that there is a requirement for the Army to be there. Therefore, we are there,”. He said the situaion in Kashmir would be soon under control.