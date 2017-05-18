Nation, Current Affairs

West Bengal civic polls: Trinamul wins big, BJP suffers setback

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 18, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 2:05 am IST
In Mirik, the Trinamul won six out of nine seats while three others were won by the GJM.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Continuing its victory run after coming to power for the second time in the state the Trinamul has swept the municipal polls and bagged four out of seven civic bodies.

The four municipalities won by the Trinamul are Domkal, Raigunj and Pujali in the plains and Mirik in the hill area.

The Congress and CPM parties which cried of large-scale electoral malpractice including booth jamming and rigging along with violence during the polls on May 14 were found to be decimated after the elections results were declared on Wednesday. The BJP’s lotus however managed to win just three seats.

Elated over the victory Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Congratulations to Ma Mati Manush for again & again putting their trust in us. We are honoured, privileged & humbled #VerdictOfBengal.”

The victory in Mirik appeared historic for her as this is the first time any political party from the plains made its footprint in the hills. However, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) won three civic bodies: Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong.

In Mirik, the Trinamul won six out of nine seats while three others were won by the GJM.

The Trinamul supremo tweeted, “Congratulations to my brothers/sisters in the hill areas of Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, and Mirik for participating in the democratic process. Special thanks to Mirik for reposing faith in us. We will work sincerely for you. After so many decades we begin a new era in the hills The hills are smiling.”

Responding to the result of the election, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “We had withdrawn our candidates protesting the state sponsored terror which did not allow people to cast their votes on the poll day. There is a clear difference in the poll results of the plains and the hills. In the hills the election was peaceful because the central paramilitary forces were deployed. But violence prevailed in the plains since state police personnel were deployed there.”

Meanwhile, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters here, “In the plains the election was held at gun-point, a bomb was exploded and there was also news about votes being looted. That is why we demanded suspension of the elections. Still we succeeded in saving some wards. BJP fought till the end. We did not flee midway.”

He added, “We came second in Pujali while in Raiganj we opened our book. Mirik municipality was set up so that the Trinamul wanted make inroads in the hills. Ultimately they did it there. In Domkal the Trinamul won by using muscle.”

Tags: trinamul, west bengal civic polls, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
Paparazzi had a busy Monday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various places in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Ranveer, Sidharth, Kangana, other stars happily pose for the cameras
The teams of the films, 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Hindi Medium', both of which are releasing on May 19, held screenings of their films on Monday night in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Mohit watch Half Girlfriend; teachers watch Hindi Medium with Irrfan
Karan Johar hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry and several of them were snapped while arriving at the venue late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar parties with Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia and other stars
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Deepika Padukone is killing it at the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika Padukone in her Cannes attires.
 

Shoojit Sircar to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the third time!

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan on the set of 'Pink'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: No hike in property tax in urban areas

There are 73 municipalities and six municipal corporations in Telangana.

LDF govt failed to book those involved in Kerala RSS worker killing: Union minister

Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Photo: File)

AP: My husband exploited our child, threatened to kill her, alleges mother

Sai Sri. (File photo)

T'gana: More speed guns, breath analysers to curb drunken, speed driving on ORR

Speed laser guns. (File photo)

Visakhapatnam railway station cleanest, Bihar's Darbhanga dirtiest: survey

The Visakhapatnam railway station is the cleanest, followed by Secunderabad, among the 75 most busy stations in the country. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham