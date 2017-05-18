Triple talaq not integral to Islam, is intra-community tussle: Centre to SC

New Delhi: Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that triple talaq is neither integral to Islam nor a “majority versus minority” issue but rather an “intra-community tussle” between Muslim men and deprived women.

The AG strongly pleaded before a five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices Kurian Joseph, Rohinton Nariman, Uday Lalit and Abdul Nazeer for abolition of the ‘triple talaq’ form of divorce. Wednesday was the fifth day of hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the validity of triple talaq. The court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and later several petitions were filed.

In his reply, the AG rejected the arguments of senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, appearing for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board that the court should adopt a ‘hands-off’ approach on triple talaq issue as it would amount to the majority forcing their views on the minority community. The AG said, “It is a tussle between haves and have-nots within the system. It is an intra-community struggle between men and women.”