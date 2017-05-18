Nation, Current Affairs

SC reserves verdict on triple talaq after hearing Centre, AIMPLB for 6 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published May 18, 2017, 2:22 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 2:44 pm IST
The bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and Abdul Nazeer, had begun the hearing on May 11.
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the practice of triple talaq. (Photo: PTI)
 The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the practice of triple talaq. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the practice of triple talaq among Muslims.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar heard the issue for six days during which various parties including the Centre, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and various others made the submissions.

The bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and Abdul Nazeer, had begun the hearing on May 11.

The members of the bench are from different religious communities including Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim.

The bench had made it clear that it would examine whether the practice of triple talaq among Muslims is fundamental to their religion and had also said for the time being it will not deliberate upon the issue of polygamy and 'nikah halala'.

It had also said that the issue of polygamy and 'nikah halala' would be kept pending and will be dealt with later. Nikah Halala is a practice intended to curb the incidence of divorce under which a man cannot remarry his former wife without her going through the process of marrying someone else, consummating it, getting divorced, observing the separation period called 'Iddat' and then returning to him.

The apex court had on its own taken cognisance of the question whether Muslim women faced gender discrimination in the event of divorce or due to other marriages of their husbands.

During the trials, the Centre had told the apex court that it would bring a law to regulate marriage and divorce among the Muslim community if triple talaq is struck down.

The Centre got an assurance from the apex court that these aspects were open and would be dealt with later. The apex court bench said the government has to first pass the test of "essentiality" and prove that 'triple talaq' is not an essential part of Islam, as this will amount to "tinkering" with religion.

Presenting the case on behalf of the government, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the issue of ‘triple talaq’ should not be seen as discrimination between majority and minority communities or the majority forcing its views on minority.

The hearing assumed significance as the apex court has heard the matter during the summer vacation.

Tags: supreme court, constitutional validity, triple talaq
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The Supreme Court begins a historic hearing on the constitutional validity of triple talaq in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Can woman say no to triple talaq, Supreme Court asks AIMPLB

Mr Sibal compared the Muslim community to small birds and said the community's nests must have the Supreme Court's protection.
18 May 2017 1:47 AM
Activists of various social organisations hold placards during a protest against

Triple talaq not integral to Islam, is intra-community tussle: Centre to SC

Wednesday was the fifth day of hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the validity of triple talaq.
18 May 2017 1:41 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Superhuman construction worker lifts 30-tonne excavator off ground

The video has now gone viral with over 1,43,000 views and 495 shares and people are really liking it. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Aamir and other Bollywood celebs arrive to pay homage to late actress Reema Lagoo

Lagoo’s body has been taken from her Andheri residence to the Oshiwara crematorium, where her last rites will be performed.(Pic: Viral Bhayani)
 

Video: Man fights off 10-foot ferocious shark in dangerous tug-of-war

The 10-foot shark held on to the net even after the Aussie fisherman poked the nose as the battle went on for over 17 seconds with the 300-kg fish. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Zomato hacked, data of 17 million users stolen

email and address and password information of about 17 million uses from the company's data base has been stolen.
 

Karnataka temple gets unusual visitor in 12-foot crocodile

The temple priests called the villagers to guide the 12-foot crocodile out of the precinct with the help of a rope used like a lasso to hold onto the crocodile’s teeth. (Photo: Pixabay- for representational purpose only)
 

AI hogs limelight at Google I/O 2017 Day 1

The first day of the event kicked off with Google showcasing its intention to implement artificial intelligence in all of their apps and services.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Dave's demise, Harsh Vardhan gets additional charge of Environment Ministry

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan gets additional charge of Environment Ministry. (Photo: PTI)

Tricolour to fly at half-mast as mark of respect to Anil Madhav Dave

Late Environment Minister Anil Dave

Political fraternity expresses shock over Minister Anil Dave's death

Union Environment Minister Anil Dave. (Photo: File)

‘Government should establish road safety info database’

As per national reports, only 22.1% of accidents and 11.3% of road deaths occurred in the 50 million plus cities in India in 2015. (MoRTH, 2015). Thus, it is clear that a large number of road crashes and deaths occur on rural roads (that also include most of the national and state highways) where road safety is yet to gain prominence.

Bengaluru: Night outing in Cubbon Park and Lalbagh

A proposal by the Tourism Department to open up Lalbagh and Cubbon Park to night tourism has made environmentalists unhappy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham