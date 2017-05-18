Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban: Kerala govt announces Rs 2 lakh to kin of 4 who died in ATM queue

PTI
Published May 18, 2017, 10:12 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 10:12 am IST
The state government took this decision at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Crowds line up outside banks just after demonetisation. (Representational Image)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to give Rs 2 lakh each to the families of four persons, who died because of exhaustion from standing in extremely long queues at the ATMs and banks to exchange the demonetised notes.

The state government took this decision at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A number of people lost their lives while standing in the long queues after the Central government announced to scrap the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on November 8.

The Centre's decision to demonetise the currency notes had drawn huge flak from the opposition.

