Nation, Current Affairs

Modi thanks Sushma, expresses satisfaction at ICJ ruling in Jadhav case

PTI
Published May 18, 2017, 6:02 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 6:15 pm IST
Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of advocate Harish Salve who represented India in the case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday expressed satisfaction at the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who is on death row in Pakistan.

He spoke to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to thank her and appreciated the efforts of advocate Harish Salve who represented India in the case, official sources said.

The Prime Minister's reaction came after the 11-judge bench of the ICJ unanimously stayed execution of Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

In a major victory for India, which had moved the UN's highest judicial body against the death sentence, the ICJ instructed Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.

The ICJ said that India should have been granted consular access to its national as per the Vienna Convention to which both countries have been signatories since 1977.

The ICJ asserted its jurisdiction over the case of the 46-year-old former Indian Navy officer while noting that the circumstances of his arrest remain disputed.

The ruling came three days after India and Pakistan gave their submissions in the case.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, international court of justice, narendra modi, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Jadhav case: ICJ order a 'great relief', says Sushma; Rajnath expresses satisfaction

The EAM also thanked senior lawyer Harish Salve who was India's attorney at the Hague and argued the case before the global court.
18 May 2017 6:14 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Final design of Apple iPhone 8 leaked

Image: BGR
 

Mani Ratnam to reunite Rajinikanth and Mammootty after Thalapathi?

Mammootty and Rajinikanth in a still from 'Thalapathi'.
 

Samsung or HTC – who’s got the edge?

As days pass, more interactive ways shall surface to control various aspects of individual apps and functions.
 

Video: UP cop gets thrashed by RPF jawan as he jumps off train to catch prisoner

Uttar Pradesh policeman is being thrashed by a Railway Police Force (RPF) jawan while jumping off a train to catch a fleeing prisoner. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 

Honor 8 Lite review: A great-looking mid-range smartphone

The Honor 8 Lite is a likeable phone with a good amount of focus on performance and looks.
 

Video: BBC reporter slapped after touching woman's breasts on live TV

The woman was shocked and angry (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jadhav case: ICJ order a 'great relief', says Sushma; Rajnath expresses satisfaction

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Centre invites suggestions from people to review Haj policy

The ministry had formed the panel to suggest framework for the new Haj policy (2018-22) in February 2017 under the convenorship of former Consulate General of India (CGI), Jeddah Afzal Amanullah. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Modi to inaugurate India's 1st African Development Bank meet on May 23

The meeting, from May 22-26, is the largest event of the Bank, which would witness about 3,000 delegates from 81 member countries converging at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre. (Photo: File)

Jethmalani's remarks 'scandalous', let Kejriwal step into box: Delhi HC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

IAS officer found dead in UP was to expose big scam in K’taka: Minister

Anurag Tiwari (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham