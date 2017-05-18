Nation, Current Affairs

Man writes triple talaq to wife on paper; she moves court, appeals to PM

PTI
Published May 18, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 11:11 am IST
The husband said that according to the Sharia law, he had divorced his wife in the presence of 2 witnesses.
The woman said Rizvan evicted her from their house in April and gave him a piece of paper with talaq written thrice on it. (Photo: File)
 The woman said Rizvan evicted her from their house in April and gave him a piece of paper with talaq written thrice on it. (Photo: File)

Jodhpur: A 25-year-old Muslim woman, whose husband divorced her by writing talaq thrice on a piece of paper, has moved court against the practice and also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish it.

Amit Maheshwari, the counsel of Shagufta Modi, who married Rizvan in December 2014, claimed that her husband was unemployed and would pressure her to take money from her parents.

The woman said Rizvan evicted her from their house in April and gave him a piece of paper with talaq written thrice on it.

Rizvan, in a letter to Shagufta, had alleged that she "is querulous, would visit her parents often and that she did not mend her ways. So talaq is the only solution".

He said that according to the Sharia law, he had divorced his wife in the presence of two witnesses and that "both of them are now free to remarry as per their choice".

Shagufta said her parents tried hard to bring him round to save their marriage but in vain. Later, they knocked the doors of the court.

Maheshwari said, "We have prayed to the court to prohibit Rizvan from remarrying until the Supreme Court decides on the issue of triple talaq."

The woman said she has also written to the prime minister, appealing to him to "save Muslim women from the evil practice".

"Triple talaq is devastating for families, women and children and must be abolished for the good of the society," Shagufta said.

Tags: shagufta modi, triple talaq, narendra modi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
Paparazzi had a busy Monday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various places in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Ranveer, Sidharth, Kangana, other stars happily pose for the cameras
The teams of the films, 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Hindi Medium', both of which are releasing on May 19, held screenings of their films on Monday night in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Mohit watch Half Girlfriend; teachers watch Hindi Medium with Irrfan
Karan Johar hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry and several of them were snapped while arriving at the venue late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar parties with Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia and other stars
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AI hogs limelight at Google I/O 2017 Day 1

The first day of the event kicked off with Google showcasing its intention to implement artificial intelligence in all of their apps and services.
 

Hindi Medium movie review: A magic you will never forget

A still from the film.
 

Cannes film festival Day 1: Winsome Deepika is a sight to behold on red carpet!

Deepika dazzled in a sheer purple gown and bold danglers.
 

Heavy rains may have shaped Mars surface: study

To understand how rainfall on Mars changed over time, the researchers had to consider how its atmosphere has changed.
 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Government should establish road safety info database’

As per national reports, only 22.1% of accidents and 11.3% of road deaths occurred in the 50 million plus cities in India in 2015. (MoRTH, 2015). Thus, it is clear that a large number of road crashes and deaths occur on rural roads (that also include most of the national and state highways) where road safety is yet to gain prominence.

Bengaluru: Night outing in Cubbon Park and Lalbagh

A proposal by the Tourism Department to open up Lalbagh and Cubbon Park to night tourism has made environmentalists unhappy.

Telangana: Last date for medical counselling

On Wednesday, when a few medical aspirants reached Kamineni Medical College in Nalgonda for admissions, they were told that they are not allowed inside the campus.(Representational image)

Telangana: RTC to go green – Electric, CNG buses set to run on roads soon

A file photograph of the CNG buses that were introduced in the city for the first time.

Telangana: K Chandrasekhar Rao to buy first house at Manair riverfront

K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham