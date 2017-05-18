Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Navy ship INS Sharda foils piracy bid in Gulf of Aden

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 18, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Sharda immediately responded to the distress call and rushed to investigate the incident.
The Indian Navy men secure skiffs in their operation on Tuesday to thwart a piracy attempt on a Liberian vessel in the Gulf of Aden. (Photo: PTI)
 The Indian Navy men secure skiffs in their operation on Tuesday to thwart a piracy attempt on a Liberian vessel in the Gulf of Aden. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a meticulous operation involving marine commandos (Marcos), the Indian Navy on Tuesday thwarted a piracy attempt on a Liberian vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

At about 4.45 pm, INS Sharda, deployed for anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden since April 6, received a distress call from MV Lord Mountbatten, about 230 nautical miles southwest of Salalah in the Gulf of Aden.

The vessel had reported an incident of attempted piracy by two suspicious mother vessels along with 7-8 skiffs. Sharda immediately responded to the distress call and rushed to investigate the incident.

Tags: indian navy, ins sharda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
Paparazzi had a busy Monday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various places in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Ranveer, Sidharth, Kangana, other stars happily pose for the cameras
The teams of the films, 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Hindi Medium', both of which are releasing on May 19, held screenings of their films on Monday night in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Mohit watch Half Girlfriend; teachers watch Hindi Medium with Irrfan
Karan Johar hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry and several of them were snapped while arriving at the venue late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar parties with Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia and other stars
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Deepika Padukone is killing it at the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika Padukone in her Cannes attires.
 

Shoojit Sircar to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the third time!

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan on the set of 'Pink'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad to get GHMC golf course if all goes well

GHMC Commissioner Dr B Janardhan Reddy and central zone commissioner Ms Hari Chandana Dasari inspecting the two-acre open space at Jubilee Hills road number 36 on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Telangana: No hike in property tax in urban areas

The proposal to amend acts to allow for enhancement of property tax by five percent every year since 2014-15 was mooted in the undivided state of AP, but the current AP government has not issued any orders in this regard. (Representational Image)

LDF govt failed to book those involved in Kerala RSS worker killing: Union minister

Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Photo: File)

AP: My husband exploited our child, threatened to kill her, alleges mother

Sai Sri. (File photo)

T'gana: More speed guns, breath analysers to curb drunken, speed driving on ORR

Speed laser guns. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham