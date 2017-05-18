Indian Navy ship INS Sharda foils piracy bid in Gulf of Aden

The Indian Navy men secure skiffs in their operation on Tuesday to thwart a piracy attempt on a Liberian vessel in the Gulf of Aden. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a meticulous operation involving marine commandos (Marcos), the Indian Navy on Tuesday thwarted a piracy attempt on a Liberian vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

At about 4.45 pm, INS Sharda, deployed for anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden since April 6, received a distress call from MV Lord Mountbatten, about 230 nautical miles southwest of Salalah in the Gulf of Aden.

The vessel had reported an incident of attempted piracy by two suspicious mother vessels along with 7-8 skiffs. Sharda immediately responded to the distress call and rushed to investigate the incident.