Indian Navy cadet from Kerala found unconscious at academy, dies later

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 18, 2017, 12:09 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 12:13 pm IST
Gudaepa Sooraj (26) found unconscious and unresponsive at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, was taken to the navy hospital and given resuscitation, but did not survive. (Photo: nausenabharti.nic.in)
Ezhimala (Kerala): A young Indian Navy cadet who was found unconscious at a naval academy in Kerala’s Ezhimala late on Wednesday, died on Thursday morning.

According to reports, Gudaepa Sooraj (26) found unconscious and unresponsive at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, was taken to the navy hospital and given resuscitation, but did not survive.

Sooraj suffered two cardiac arrests after losing consciousness and subsequently passed away, reports said.

Sooraj’s family, who lives in Malappuram, has been informed, said reports.

More details are awaited.

