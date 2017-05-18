Nation, Current Affairs

Heatwave alert for another day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published May 18, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Nalgonda reported the highest temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: Severe heat wave conditions will prevail at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 18, while in Telangana, the heatwave warning has been extended for another day. Temperatures here are expected to rise on Thursday, especially in Warangal, Adilabad, Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported at Aswaraopeta in Khammam district, Lingampet (Nizamabad), and Khanpur (Adilabad) in Telangana State.

Nalgonda reported the highest temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day.

Rain occurred at isolated places over Cumbum (Prakasam) in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gonegandla, Gudur and Belagal (Kurnool), and Santhipuram (Chittoor), in Rayalaseema, on Wednesday.

Tags: heatwave, warangal, khammam district
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Deepika Padukone is killing it at the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika Padukone in her Cannes attires.
 

Shoojit Sircar to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the third time!

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan on the set of 'Pink'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

LDF govt failed to book those involved in Kerala RSS worker killing: Union minister

Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Photo: File)

AP: My husband exploited our child, threatened to kill her, alleges mother

Sai Sri. (File photo)

T'gana: More speed guns, breath analysers to curb drunken, speed driving on ORR

Speed laser guns. (File photo)

Visakhapatnam railway station cleanest, Bihar's Darbhanga dirtiest: survey

The Visakhapatnam railway station is the cleanest, followed by Secunderabad, among the 75 most busy stations in the country. (File photo)

Indian Navy foils pirates' attempt to attack Liberian vessel in Gulf of Aden

The Navy's warship INS Sharda swung into action after it received a distress call from MV Lord Mountbatten around 4:45 pm on Tuesday. (Photo: videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham