Heatwave alert for another day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Hyderabad: Severe heat wave conditions will prevail at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 18, while in Telangana, the heatwave warning has been extended for another day. Temperatures here are expected to rise on Thursday, especially in Warangal, Adilabad, Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported at Aswaraopeta in Khammam district, Lingampet (Nizamabad), and Khanpur (Adilabad) in Telangana State.

Nalgonda reported the highest temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day.

Rain occurred at isolated places over Cumbum (Prakasam) in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gonegandla, Gudur and Belagal (Kurnool), and Santhipuram (Chittoor), in Rayalaseema, on Wednesday.