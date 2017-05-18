Nation, Current Affairs

GST Council to meet on May 18; exemptions on Telangana agenda

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 18, 2017, 2:46 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 2:46 am IST
Etala leaves for Srinagar to attend GST Council meet with questions.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The TS government wants clarity on the items that will be exempted from GST in the crucial GST Council meeting to be held in Srinagar on May 18 and May 19.

Finance minister Etala Rajender, along with commercial taxes principal secretary Somesh Kumar and commissioner V. Anil Kumar left for Srinagar on Wednesday.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of finalisation of tax slabs for various goods and services under GST.

The GST Council had earlier decided on a four-tier tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. Besides there will be an additional slab that includes cess on luxury items.

However, no decision has been taken on which goods and services fall under which tax slab. Both the Centre and states are flooded with requests from various industry and trade bodies seeking either GST exemption for some goods and services or lower tax rates.

The TS government too has received several representations from industries, educational institutions, hospitals, film industry etc seeking exemption or lower tax.

At present, under VAT regime, the Centre exempts 299 items, while the states kept 99 items out of the tax net.

However, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has been insisting on downsizing the list to less than 100 as exempting or lowering taxes for such a large number of items would defeat the very purpose of GST regime.

The government also wants the Centre to give clarity on how state governments could extend tax benefits to attract industries under GST regime.

At present, states have the provision to extend various tax exemptions, rebates, subsidies for industries, which is not possible under GST regime due to uniform tax rates across the country.

The government also wants clarity on the fate of tax concessions already given to various industries for a period ranging from 5 years to 10 years and how they could be extended for the remaining period in the new tax regime.

Tags: gst council, etala rajender, v. anil kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
Paparazzi had a busy Monday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various places in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Ranveer, Sidharth, Kangana, other stars happily pose for the cameras
The teams of the films, 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Hindi Medium', both of which are releasing on May 19, held screenings of their films on Monday night in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Mohit watch Half Girlfriend; teachers watch Hindi Medium with Irrfan
Karan Johar hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry and several of them were snapped while arriving at the venue late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar parties with Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia and other stars
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Deepika Padukone is killing it at the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika Padukone in her Cannes attires.
 

Shoojit Sircar to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the third time!

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan on the set of 'Pink'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: RTC to go green- Electric, CNG buses set to run on roads soon

A file photograph of the CNG buses that were introduced in the city for the first time.

Hyderabad to get GHMC golf course if all goes well

GHMC Commissioner Dr B Janardhan Reddy and central zone commissioner Ms Hari Chandana Dasari inspecting the two-acre open space at Jubilee Hills road number 36 on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Trujet gets AOC certificate from DGCA

Turbo Megha Airways MD Vankayalapati Umesh said the Trujet was the first airline to be awarded SCO permit to connect the Nanded and Bombay routes under the UDAN scheme.

Telangana puts two railway line works on fast track

The CS asked officials to speed up land acquisition for construction of railway terminals at Cherlapally and Vattinagulapalli. (Representational Image)

Telangana: No hike in property tax in urban areas

The proposal to amend acts to allow for enhancement of property tax by five percent every year since 2014-15 was mooted in the undivided state of AP, but the current AP government has not issued any orders in this regard. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham