Nation, Current Affairs

Clean Secunderabad and Vizag railway stations winner in Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 18, 2017, 5:34 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 8:03 am IST
Minister of Railways Mr. Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu on Wednesday released the audit reports in New Delhi.
Secunderabad and Vizag railway stations under A1 category.
 Secunderabad and Vizag railway stations under A1 category.

Hyderabad: Secunderabad and Vizag railway stations under A1 category bagged top places in a survey on ‘Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat’ by the Ministry of Railways and a third-party audit agency.

Out of 75 stations under A1 category, three from the Telugu states got three places in top four and among 332 A-category stations, Telangana stations stood in Top-10 including Rank-2.

Minister of Railways Mr. Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu on Wednesday released the audit reports in New Delhi.

Visakhapatnam railway station stood at number-1 in cleanness among  other stations under A1 category followed by Secunderabad, Jammu Tawi and Vijayawada. 

Under category-A stations, Khammam stood second where Beas in Punjab got first rank. In the same category two stations from Telangana (Mancherial and Warangal) got fifth and eighth ranks.

Out of 16 railway zones, the South Central Railway got fourth rank.  

Tags: railway minister suresh prabhu, swachh rail – swachh bharat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
Paparazzi had a busy Monday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various places in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Ranveer, Sidharth, Kangana, other stars happily pose for the cameras
The teams of the films, 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Hindi Medium', both of which are releasing on May 19, held screenings of their films on Monday night in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Mohit watch Half Girlfriend; teachers watch Hindi Medium with Irrfan
Karan Johar hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry and several of them were snapped while arriving at the venue late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar parties with Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia and other stars
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Heavy rains may have shaped Mars surface: study

To understand how rainfall on Mars changed over time, the researchers had to consider how its atmosphere has changed.
 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Deepika Padukone is killing it at the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika Padukone in her Cannes attires.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Government should establish road safety info database’

As per national reports, only 22.1% of accidents and 11.3% of road deaths occurred in the 50 million plus cities in India in 2015. (MoRTH, 2015). Thus, it is clear that a large number of road crashes and deaths occur on rural roads (that also include most of the national and state highways) where road safety is yet to gain prominence.

Bengaluru: Night outing in Cubbon Park and Lalbagh

A proposal by the Tourism Department to open up Lalbagh and Cubbon Park to night tourism has made environmentalists unhappy.

Telangana: Last date for Medical counselling

On Wednesday, when a few medical aspirants reached Kamineni Medical College in Nalgonda for admissions, they were told that they are not allowed inside the campus.(Representational image)

Telangana: RTC to go green- Electric, CNG buses set to run on roads soon

A file photograph of the CNG buses that were introduced in the city for the first time.

Telangana: K Chandrasekhar Rao to buy first house at Manair riverfront

K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham