Clean Secunderabad and Vizag railway stations winner in Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat

Hyderabad: Secunderabad and Vizag railway stations under A1 category bagged top places in a survey on ‘Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat’ by the Ministry of Railways and a third-party audit agency.

Out of 75 stations under A1 category, three from the Telugu states got three places in top four and among 332 A-category stations, Telangana stations stood in Top-10 including Rank-2.

Minister of Railways Mr. Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu on Wednesday released the audit reports in New Delhi.

Visakhapatnam railway station stood at number-1 in cleanness among other stations under A1 category followed by Secunderabad, Jammu Tawi and Vijayawada.

Under category-A stations, Khammam stood second where Beas in Punjab got first rank. In the same category two stations from Telangana (Mancherial and Warangal) got fifth and eighth ranks.

Out of 16 railway zones, the South Central Railway got fourth rank.