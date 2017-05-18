Nation, Current Affairs

After Dave's demise, Harsh Vardhan gets additional charge of Environment Ministry

Harsh Vardhan is also the Minister of Earth Sciences. Environment Minister Dave, 60, died in Delhi on Thursday.
Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan gets additional charge of Environment Ministry. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan was on Thursday given additional charge of Environment Ministry, due to sudden demise of Anil Madhav Dave.

President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in addition to his exiting portfolios, a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

