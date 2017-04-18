Nation, Current Affairs

Temperatures soar in Telangana, IMD warns of heat wave-like conditions

Mahabubnagar recorded the highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius in the state yesterday, according to the MeT department.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mahabubnagar, Khammam and Hyderabad city witnessed heat-wave conditions yesterday. (Photo: Representational Image)
Hyderabad: With the temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of Telangana, the IMD has warned of heat wave-like conditions to prevail in all the districts of the state today and tomorrow.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mahabubnagar, Khammam and Hyderabad city witnessed heat-wave conditions yesterday.

"The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to be above 42 degrees Celsius at isolated places in North Telangana and above 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the state today and tomorrow," an IMD report said.

Adilabad sizzled at 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Medak (43.3), Hyderabad (43) and Nalgonda (42.6). Khammam and Ramagundam recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius each.

