Nation, Current Affairs

Religion-based reservation unconstitutional, harmful: Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2017, 9:09 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 9:09 am IST
Speaking on the sidelines of a programme, he also said courts had struck down such moves in the past.
Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said granting reservation on the basis of religion was unconstitutional and not in the interest of the country.

"Reservation on the basis of religion is not in the interest of the country. It is unconstitutional," he told reporters in response to a query.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme, he also said courts had struck down such moves in the past.

Naidu's comments came a day after the Telangana legislature passed a bill, which increases the reservation for Scheduled Tribes and backward sections among the Muslim community in government jobs and educational institutions.

"The makers of the Constitution were against reservation on the basis of religion...that is why they did not go for it. The constituent assembly too was against it," he said.

"BJP's stand is clear. The party does not believe in giving religion-based reservation and is against it," he said.

"However, we are not averse to reservation to the economically and educationally backward communities, be it Hindus, Jains, Muslims or Christians, for their upliftment," he said.

"India was divided on religion...we can't afford it as it will create more problems," he opined.

The Union minister said earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had tried to provide religion-based reservation.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, telangana reservation, telangana quota, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Related Stories

BJP MLAs stage protest against Muslim reservation Bill after they were suspended from the State Assembly in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Quota is against Islam, says BJP

When there are no caste or group in Islam, where is the question of certain groups or castes getting discriminated.
17 Apr 2017 3:48 AM
Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Despite BJP protest, Telangana passes bill increasing quota for Muslims

The reservation quota for backward Muslims and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) has been hiked to twelve and ten per cent respectively.
16 Apr 2017 4:00 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Mankading' should be rechristened to 'Browned': Sunil Gavaskar

"Our legend's name should not be spoiled. If you want to call it anything, just say the batsman was ' Browned', not 'Mankaded'," said former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar insisted that the word 'Mankading' should be removed from cricket's terminology. (Photo: PTI)
 

Blues great and former England captain John Terry to leave Chelsea

John Terry, the 36-year-old former England central defender has made 713 appearances for Chelsea, third in the Blues' all-time list. (Photo: AFP)
 

Golmaal Again team confirms clash with Akshay, Aamir’s film with this picture

The picture shared by the makers on Twitter.
 

New injection to cure erectile dysfunction also increases penis size

It can help millions around the world (Photo: AFP)
 

Is this how Kriti Sanon wooed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
 

Online survey finds Philippine President Duterte leading TIME 100 Reader Poll

Duterte, who has made lewd remarks against the US, its former president Barack Obama and several others, received 5 per cent of the total "yes" votes in the poll. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will double farmers' income by 2022: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Rain heralds fresh torrent of civic woes

The rain struck during peak hours just when office-goers were returning home. Commuters were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic as roads were flooded and trees fell.

NIFT to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi (Photo: AP)

Vijayawada: Chief engineer lands in ACB net

The ACB sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at eight places in Hyderabad, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Vijayawada and Chennai. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Overbridges for show, pedestrians will dare vehicles

The footpath is barricaded to prevent pedestrians from walking on the road but pedestrians still make their way across at NTR Marg, ignoring the foot overbridges. (Photo: R. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham