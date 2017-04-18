Pakistan likely to hand over Jadhav chargesheet to India

Islamabad: Pakistan is likely to hand over attested copies of the charge-sheet and the court order against alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to India, officials said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said that the issue was discussed and “most people think there is no harm in providing India these details”.

“Providing consular access may not be on the cards but the copies of the charge-sheet and the court order may soon be made available to India. They details of the case have already been in the media so there is no great opposition on this issue,” an official said.

Last week, India asked Pakistan to provide attested copies of the court order and the chargesheet against Jadhav. Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale had met foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua in this regard. The Indian envoy had also demanded consular access to Jadhav.

The alleged Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan this month.

Jadhav has the right of appeal within 40 days to an appellate court and he may lodge a mercy petition to the army chief within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court.

He may also lodge a mercy petition to the president of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of the army chief on the mercy petition. Tehmina Janjua had told the Indian high commissioner that the trial against Jhadav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.