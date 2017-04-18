Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan likely to hand over Jadhav chargesheet to India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Apr 18, 2017, 3:42 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 3:42 am IST
He may also lodge a mercy petition to the president of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of the army chief on the mercy petition.
Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: Videograb)
 Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: Videograb)

Islamabad: Pakistan is likely to hand over attested copies of the charge-sheet and the court order against alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to India, officials said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said that the issue was discussed and “most people think there is no harm in providing India these details”.

“Providing consular access may not be on the cards but the copies of the charge-sheet and the court order may soon be made available to India. They details of the case have already been in the media so there is no great opposition on this issue,” an official said.

Last week, India asked Pakistan to provide attested copies of the court order and the chargesheet against Jadhav. Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale had met foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua in this regard. The Indian envoy had also demanded consular access to Jadhav.

The alleged Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan this month.

Jadhav has the right of appeal within 40 days to an appellate court and he may lodge a mercy petition to the army chief within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court.

He may also lodge a mercy petition to the president of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of the army chief on the mercy petition. Tehmina Janjua had told the Indian high commissioner that the trial against Jhadav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, indian high commissioner, gautam bambawale
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Entertainment Gallery

While Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, other stars were snapped at Farah Khan's bash, airport and various other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karisma, Yami, Esha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
Tiger Shroff was seen at the Lokhandwala Street Festival in Mumbai on Sunday where he interacted and danced with kids. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his cool moves as he bonds with kids
Numerous Bollywood stars voted at the IIFA Awards voting weekend event 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sushant-Kriti, Shilpa, other stars vote for IIFA Awards 2017
Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities seen in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities impress with their fashion game
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped while exiting a restaurant in Bandra after a bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shraddha, Shilpa, others have an enjoyable time at bash in Bandra
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New injection to cure erectile dysfunction also increases penis size

It can help millions around the world (Photo: AFP)
 

Is this how Kriti Sanon wooed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
 

Online survey finds Philippine President Duterte leading TIME 100 Reader Poll

Duterte, who has made lewd remarks against the US, its former president Barack Obama and several others, received 5 per cent of the total "yes" votes in the poll. (Photo: AP)
 

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

It surely matters the buyer that how well his/her Rs 60,000 phone performs when its camera is shown some light.
 

Thousands of Indian couples are streaming sex for quick money

Couples make as much as Rs 60000 a month (Photo: AFP)
 

Deepika is Dinesh's lucky mascot, hence her inclusion in the title track 'Raabta'

Sushant Singh Rajput with Deepika Padukone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TD leader Nehru, known for settlements, dead

Devineni Raja Sekhar aka Nehru

Remove all shops, orders Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court

No women, Osmania University invites 4 male kin of Nizam for centenary fete

Nizam VII founded Osmania University in 1917 through a farman or royal charter and the university came into existence in 1918.

Hyderabad: College gave free education

But when the school authorities and child rights organisation got to know of the marriage plans, they intervened, on April 8, and warned the prospective bridegroom what he was doing was illegal.

Hyderabad: Illegal hoardings still a headache

Most notably, a hoarding had fallen on cars parked in front of a showroom, damaging many vehicles during heavy rain a couple of years ago. Despite many warnings, the illegal hoardings continue.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham